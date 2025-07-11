WORLD
2 min read
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
This marks Marco Rubio’s first trip to Asia as US Secretary of State amid rising Trump tariff threats and pressure on allies to raise defence spending.
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
Rubio takes part in a media briefing during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
July 11, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are scheduled to hold their first in-person meeting Friday in Malaysia amid heightened tensions surrounding trade, defence and other issues.

The meeting will take place on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting being held in the capital Kuala Lumpur, The Washington Post reported.

Although neither the US nor China are members of ASEAN, both countries have been actively courting Southeast Asian nations, despite many countries in the region remaining cautious about taking sides.

According to the Secretary of State’s public schedule, Rubio and Wang are set to speak late Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Rubio expressed his intention to discuss Beijing’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine with Wang.

“The Chinese clearly have been supportive of the Russian effort. I think that, generally, they’ve been willing to help them as much as they can without getting caught,” Rubio said shortly after holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Rubio, known as a China hawk during his 14 years as a Republican senator, was blacklisted by Beijing in 2020 and is still on its sanctions list. He last spoke with Wang by phone in January, shortly after assuming office as secretary of state.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us