Tel Aviv protests urge dissolution of parliament, early elections
Demonstration also held in northern city of Haifa against Netanyahu government, according to local media.
Protests underlined the growing public fury at their political and security leaders. / Photo: AA
January 6, 2024

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in the capital Tel Aviv, demanding the dissolution of parliament and the holding of early elections, local media reported.

According to daily Haaretz, “thousands of Israelis demonstrated this evening (Saturday) in Habima Square in Tel Aviv, calling for the dissolution of the Knesset and the holding of early elections.”

The newspaper also said another demonstration was organised in the northern port city of Haifa, in which hundreds of Israelis participated against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Opinion polls conducted by Israeli media in the past few days suggested that if early elections were held now, Netanyahu would be unable to form a government, while the member of war-time Cabinet Benny Gantz is considered the most likely to succeed.

Pre-October 7 protests

Tens of thousands of demonstrators thronged Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, Herzliya, and Rehovot for consecutive weeks to protest against a controversial plan to reform Israel's judicial system.

The government said the judicial plan is meant to rein in what it says is an overly interventionist Supreme Court and restore power to elected legislators.

Critics say it grants the government unrestrained power and upend the country’s system of checks and balances.

After October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli towns near besieged Gaza, protesters showed widespread anger against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the failures of dealing with Hamas attack.

Last November, a crowd in the hundreds pushed through police barriers around Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem waving blue and white Israeli flags and chanting "Jail now!"

The protest, which coincided with a poll showing more than three quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign, underlined the growing public fury at their political and security leaders.

