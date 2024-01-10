Amid the unprecedented brutality of Israel’s attack on Gaza in the aftermath of October 7, 2023, the world continues to bear witness to a harrowing chapter of history, in which mostly Palestinian journalists inside Gaza and their near and dear ones continue to become direct targets for killing by the Israeli army.

The toll is devastating — 107 journalists had lost their lives till since October 7, while dozens more are left maimed, injured or unjustly detained.

As the world grapples with the implications of this onslaught, January 10 — Working Journalists' Day to honour the brave individuals who risk everything to illuminate the darkest corners of our world — has arrived. On this touching occasion, Istanbul is hosting a homage to the brave souls. The "Witnesses of the Occupation" photo exhibition is an artistic endeavour dedicated to immortalising the memory of the slayed journalists of Palestine.

For almost a century, journalism in Palestine has stood as a crucial pillar of resistance, chronicling the brutality of Israeli occupation and meticulously documenting human rights violations. Since the events of October 7, journalism in Gaza has also become a visceral struggle for survival, an urgent plea for the right to exist and bear witness.

In response to the escalating crisis, a group emerged : Journalists Solidarity for Palestine. United by a common cause, they sought to amplify the voices of their fellow journalists in Palestine. In their tireless pursuit of justice, the body employed a multi-faceted approach, utilising press releases, a dedicated newspaper and impactful media workshops — to spread the word, raise global awareness of the perilous conditions faced by journalists in Gaza, and the unyielding commitment required to report from the heart of the conflict zone.

“The actions of our counterparts in Palestine extend beyond the realm of journalism. They and their families not only face the grim reality of massacres, but also strive to bring global attention to this tragedy. It is certain that the era of oppression will come to an end, and those responsible for these atrocities will be brought to justice at the Hague,” journalist Gulcan Tezcan tells TRT World.

“Our journalist colleagues in Gaza excel in presenting evidence of the ongoing massacre. This exhibition serves as evidence of the sacrifices they endure while fulfilling this crucial duty — a showcase of the price paid in their pursuit of truth. This, in my view, holds significant importance,” he says.

As Working Journalists' Day approached, the group decided to amplify their message through a different medium — a visual narrative that transcends language barriers and encapsulates the essence of their struggle. With the unwavering support of Fatih Municipality and Rami Library, they organised the "Witnesses of the Occupation" photo exhibition.

In Gaza, a region where Israel imposed severe restrictions on access to information about slain journalists, the photographs displayed became accessible only through determined and concerted efforts.

This exhibition is not just a collection of images; it is a collective cry for justice, a silent protest against the silencing of voices in the line of duty. Each photograph tells a story of courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment, capturing the very essence of journalism in times of conflict.

The visual journey invites viewers to immerse themselves in the raw and unfiltered truth captured by those who paid the ultimate price for their dedication.

As the world contemplates the significance of Working Journalists' Day, this exhibition stands as a testament to the resilience of journalists and the invaluable role they play in shaping our understanding of complex geopolitical realities. It calls on the global community to stand in solidarity with those who risk their lives to shed light on the darkest corners of the world, reminding us all that the pursuit of truth is a noble endeavour worth safeguarding at any cost.