Five Turkish soldiers killed as anti-terror operations continue
As reported by Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence, 5 Turkish soldiers lose their lives during anti-terror operations neutralising 12 PKK terrorists.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq.  /Photo: AA / Others
January 12, 2024

Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence has said that five Turkish soldiers lost their lives during a clash with terrorists attempting to infiltrate a military base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

"Five of our brave comrades were martyred in a clash with terrorists attempting to infiltrate our base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone," the ministry said in a statement on Friday, adding that eight soldiers were also injured, three of them critically.

The wounded were transferred to hospital, the statement said, adding that at least 12 terrorists were neutralised during the fighting.

The Ministry of National Defence expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, extending condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and wishing swift recovery to the injured.

"In this tragic event that has plunged us into profound sadness, we extend our prayers and condolences to the martyrs," the statement said.

Following the killings of Turkish soldiers, Türkiye's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, issued a statement, conveying his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, saying, "We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while defending our nation."

"May Allah grant mercy to our martyrs, and we wish a swift recovery to our injured soldiers," he added.

He strongly condemned separatist terrorism and its supporters, stating, "A thousand curses upon the common enemy of humanity, separatist terrorism, and those who support it."

"We will continue our fight with determination until the root of all forms of terrorism is eradicated, and we will not let the blood of any martyr be in vain," he expressed.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRT World
