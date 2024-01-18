WORLD
Threatening letters to mosques in Germany surge since Israel's Gaza war
Anti-Muslim hate crimes and attacks against mosques have significantly increased in Germany since the escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Muslim community in Germany  is increasingly worried. / Photo: AA Archive
January 18, 2024

The number of threatening letters sent to mosques in Germany has notably increased since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

According to a statement from the discrimination unit of the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) based in the northern city of Cologne, numerous letters and e-mails containing insults and threats have been sent to mosques in Germany.

Cologne Central Mosque alone has received 17 such e-mails and letters, and more recently, DITIB Selimiye Mosque in the northern town of Dinslaken was targeted.

Against this background, the Muslim community is increasingly worried, it said.

Insults against Muslims and migrants

Last month, a mosque in the western German city of Munster also received a threatening letter which contained insults against Muslims and migrants.

It also contained racist remarks, including "Germany for the Germans, foreigners out.”

The head of the Munster Central Mosque Association, Fettah Cavus, said that regrettably, hostility towards foreigners and Muslims is on the rise in Germany.

SOURCE:AA
