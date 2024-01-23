Israel said its 24 soldiers have been killed in the biggest single-day losses since the start of its ground war in Gaza amid growing pressure on the government to find a way to end the conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed that Israel would not stop fighting in Gaza until "absolute victory".

Intense fighting has been raging in southern and central Gaza, where Israel says it has been attacking the remaining strongholds of Hamas and trying to clear areas near the border.

It was in one of those border areas that 21 of the soldiers died when there was an explosion in a building and it collapsed.

Netanyahu admitted that Israel had experienced one of the most difficult days of the war.

Related Israel killed 11,000 children, 7,500 women in Gaza in 108 days — Palestine

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said his heart was with the families of those killed on "this difficult and painful morning", but that Israel would not back down.

"This war will determine the future of Israel for decades to come - the fall of soldiers is needed to achieve the goals of the war," he said.

The military said the incident appeared to have started when a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a tank guarding troops operating inside Gaza, 600 metres (yards) from the border fence with Israel.

At the same time, an explosion occurred in two two-storey buildings where they had planted explosives, demolishing them.

Related Egypt warns Israel not to seize Philadelphi Corridor on Palestine border

"We are still examining and investigating the details of the event and the reason for the explosion," said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

News of the overnight incident dominated Israeli media coverage throughout the morning.

At least 25,295 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israel's bombardment and invasion, according to Gaza health authorities.

About 1,200 Israelis were killed in the October 7 attack, and the military says 210 soldiers have died in the subsequent invasion.