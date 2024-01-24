US President Joe Biden was interrupted over a dozen times by pro-Palestine protesters as he sought to address supporters at a campaign rally in Virginia state.

The protesters, who shouted various phrases on Tuesday, including calling Biden "genocide Joe" for his unwavering support of Israel amid its aggression in Gaza, were repeatedly met with raucous chants of "four more years" and "let's go Joe" from the president's supporters.

Other demonstrators said, "Israel kills two mothers every hour" and asked Biden, "How many kids have you killed?" Biden initially sought to address the protesters, saying they "feel deeply."

But around the fifth time he was interrupted, the president instead spoke louder in an apparent attempt to drown out the interruptions.

Many of the phrases that were being shouted by protesters could not be discerned.

"This is going to go on for a while. They've got this planned," Biden told his supporters. "I'm sorry it is taking so long."

Outside of the venue, demonstrators chanted "shame on you" and called for an end to all US aid to Israel. "We charge you with genocide," they said.

"Biden, Harris, what do you say? We won't vote on Election Day. Biden, Harris, you will learn."

Disapproval

While Biden's rally was part of an attempt to put abortion rights front and centre of his election campaign, the heckling highlighted another problem area among some Democratic voters.

Wide segments of Biden's Democratic base have voiced strong disapproval of his support for Israel's war in Gaza, which has been ongoing for over 110 days with no end in sight.

Protesters have disrupted previous Biden events over his support for Israel, but the demonstrations on Tuesday were the most sustained to date.

Biden is in a tight race against likely Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, with most polls putting the incumbent president behind his predecessor by a narrow margin.

US ally Israel has killed nearly 25,500 Palestinians so far since October 7. Thousands more are feared dead under the rubble.

The vast majority of Palestinians who have been killed, an estimated two-thirds, are women and children.

The United States has been the main military and diplomatic backer of Israel, which has vowed to continue its brutal war on the blockaded Palestinians.