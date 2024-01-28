WORLD
Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger say leaving ECOWAS 'without delay'
All three were suspended from ECOWAS with Niger and Mali facing heavy sanctions.
The three Sahel nations issue a statement saying it is a "sovereign decision" to leave ECOWAS. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 28, 2024

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have announced their immediate withdrawal from the West African bloc ECOWAS.

The military leaders of the three Sahel nations issued a statement saying it was a "sovereign decision" to leave the Economic Community of West African States "without delay."

Struggling with militant violence and poverty, the regimes have had tense ties with ECOWAS since coups took place in Niger last July, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Mali in 2020.

RelatedECOWAS sets conditions for lifting Niger sanctions, demanding civilian rule

All three were suspended from ECOWAS with Niger and Mali facing heavy sanctions.

They have hardened their positions in recent months and joined forces in an "Alliance of Sahel States."

The prime minister appointed by Niger's military regime on Thursday blasted ECOWAS for "bad faith" after the bloc largely shunned a planned meeting in Niamey.

Niger had hoped for an opportunity to talk through differences with fellow states of ECOWAS which has cold-shouldered Niamey, imposing heavy economic and financial sanctions following the military coup that overthrew elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

SOURCE:AFP
