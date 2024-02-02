TÜRKİYE
Türkiye captures 7 suspected Mossad spies
The operation marks another significant blow against Mossad's network in Türkiye, following a similar operation that took place in December 2023, resulting in legal action against 68 people.
The investigation revealed that MOSSAD was tracking its targets in Türkiye through private detectives. /Photo: AA Archive  / Others
February 2, 2024

In a significant blow to the Israeli intelligence agency, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and the General Directorate of Security have collaborated on a joint operation targeting people linked to Mossad.

The security forces conducted a joint operation in Istanbul and Izmir, and apprehended seven people suspected of indirectly providing information to Mossad, the security sources said on Friday.

During the simultaneous operations, police captured seven of the nine suspects sought with warrants. The two of them were arrested earlier, it added.

The investigation revealed that Mossad was tracking its targets in Türkiye through private detectives.

The Israeli intelligence service used private detectives for activities such as biographical information gathering, surveillance, investigation, photo/video documentation, live tracking, and installation of tracking devices.

The ongoing probe by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office identified nine individuals connected to the Israeli intelligence service within the scope of the investigation.

These persons were found to be selling information to Mossad for monetary gain through private detectives.

This operation marks another significant move against Mossad's network in Türkiye. A similar operation took place in December 2023, resulting in legal action against 68 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
