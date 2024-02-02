CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Poland to withdraw court cases against EU climate policies — sources
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's new pro-European government is planning to formally withdraw its ongoing legal challenges against some of the EU's main climate crisis policies at the EU's top court.
Poland to withdraw court cases against EU climate policies — sources
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks to the press as he attends a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 2, 2024

Poland will no longer take the EU to court to attempt to cancel numerous climate change policies and is preparing to withdraw lawsuits the previous government had filed to do this, sources familiar with the matter have said.

After years of resisting certain European Union climate policies under the previous Law and Justice (PiS) party, Poland's October 2023 election has marked a shift in Warsaw's stance on fighting climate change.

Donald Tusk's new pro-European government is planning to formally withdraw its ongoing legal challenges against some of the EU's main climate change policies at the EU's top court, government and EU sources said.

Poland's previous government had brought lawsuits to the EU's top court including four cases last year attempting to annul EU climate policies: a law banning new CO2-emitting car sales from 2035, an EU policy setting national emissions-cutting targets, changes to the EU's carbon market and goals to protect forests so they can store more carbon.

The sources said the Tusk government intends to cancel the court cases and is coordinating a decision between the government ministries involved.

Tusk's office did not respond to a request for comment. Poland's climate ministry did not have an immediate comment.

The government has already signalled plans to change some national climate policies, to replace coal with renewable energy faster, and said that any changes would include support for affected workers and industries

RelatedRecord-breaking heat bakes vast parts of US, Europe and Asia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us