In a joint appearance at the White House with US President Joe Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah II said the world "cannot afford an Israeli attack" on Rafah.

"It is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe. We cannot stand by and let this continue," the king said on Monday.

King Abdullah called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. “We need a lasting cease-fire now," he added. "This war must end.”

The remarks come as tensions escalate in the region, particularly in light of mounting fears of a potential all-out assault on Rafah. King Abdullah also emphasised the critical importance of ensuring unrestricted access to humanitarian aid in Gaza, condemning any limitations on aid delivery that exacerbate already inhumane conditions for the Palestinian population.

Sustained support for UNRWA

Stressing the necessity of sustained support for UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees), the king highlighted its vital role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees.

King Abdullah drew attention to the situation in the West Bank, and underscored the significance of safeguarding the sanctity of holy sites in Jerusalem. He asserted that any attempts to separate the West Bank from Gaza must be unequivocally rejected, emphasising the need for a unified Palestinian territory.

The White House said Biden and Abdullah discussed ways to find long-term solutions to the conflict in Gaza, which is increasingly spreading throughout the Middle East.

Three US troops were killed in a drone attack on a base in Jordan in January. It was followed by American airstrikes against Iranian-allied groups in Iraq and Syria.

Biden was meant to travel to Jordan for talks with King Abdullah when he visited Israel less than two weeks after the October 7 surprise blitz by Hamas, but the meeting was canceled after an Israeli strike at a Gaza hospital caused anger across the Arab world.