Bangladesh’s army chief called for close defence sector cooperation with Türkiye during a visit to the South Asian nation by the head of Türkiye’s Defence Industries Secretariat.

Haluk Gorgun met with Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus and top military officials on Tuesday to further foster bilateral ties and defence cooperation.

Gorgun and his team called on Yunus at the State Guest House in the capital Dhaka and discussed issues of mutual interest, said a statement from Yunus' office.

Earlier, Gorgun met Bangladesh military chief Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman as well as Bangladesh Navy chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan.

During the meeting with the army chief, the two sides discussed strengthening existing defence cooperation between the two countries.

Gorgun assured “cooperation and support” for defence industry development in Bangladesh, according to a statement by Zaman’s office.

The army chief expressed his desire to produce “various modern military equipment and develop defence technologies in Bangladesh in close cooperation with Türkiye,” the statement said.

During the meeting with the naval head, the two sides addressed mutual experience-sharing in naval platforms, modern combat systems, and defence technologies, according to a statement on Facebook by the Turkish Embassy in Bangladesh.

Constructive consultations were held on advancing cooperation to enhance regional maritime security, said the statement, adding that the “bridges of friendship stretching from the (Turkish) Blue Homeland to the Bay of Bengal are being further strengthened through visionary partnerships in the defence industry.”

Gorgun observed Türkiye’s “indigenous defence systems actively used by Bangladeshi authorities on-site,” during his visit to the facility where TB2s are deployed, according to a statement on X.

The Turkish team “received valuable first-hand feedback from the users," he said.

“The high recognition earned by Türkiye’s defence industry on the international stage reflects the strength of our engineering, reliability, and proven performance in the field,” said Gungor.

Türkiye, with a significant focus "not only on exports but also on post-sales support and sustainable performance," is "steadily positioning" itself among the "most respected players in the global defence industry," he added.