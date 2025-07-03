TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
The evacuation is part of ongoing efforts by Türkiye and international agencies to provide medical support to Palestinians affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
The patients were transferred to Ankara Etlik City Hospital for treatment. / AA
July 3, 2025

Türkiye has received a group of Palestinian patients and their attendants evacuated from Gaza, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Thursday.

According to the statement, four patients and seven attendants were transported from Gaza to the Allenby Bridge border crossing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 2.

Turkish diplomatic missions in Amman and Jerusalem facilitated their transfer.

The group arrived in Ankara on July 3 via a scheduled Turkish Airlines flight from Amman, transiting through Istanbul.

They were then transferred to Ankara Etlik City Hospital for treatment.

The evacuation is part of ongoing efforts by Türkiye and international agencies to provide medical support to Palestinians affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us