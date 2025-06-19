WORLD
1 min read
Hurricane Erick threatens Mexico’s southern Pacific coasts
“This rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the National Hurricane Center says.
Hurricane Erick threatens Mexico’s southern Pacific coasts
The NHC has warned that the hurricane could bring up to 41 cm of rain to Oaxaca and Guerrero. / AP
June 19, 2025

Hurricane Erick has intensified into a severe Category 4 storm, threatening Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

With maximum sustained winds of 195 kph (121 mph), Hurricane Erick was about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Puerto Angel Wednesday evening and is forecasted to make landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast early Thursday.

The NHC has warned that the hurricane could bring up to 41 cm of rain to Oaxaca and Guerrero, raising concerns of flash floods and landslides.

“This rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the center said.

Mexican authorities have also established over 500 shelters and mobilized more than 18,000 first responders from the two states.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged residents in the storm’s path to “follow official updates, remain indoors, and avoid going outside.”

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado announced the suspension of schools and transport in Acapulco and nearby coastal areas ahead of the approaching storm.

RelatedTRT Global - Firefighters make progress containing some Carolina wildfires, but others grow
Explore
Israel’s Fordow dilemma: Why it needs US firepower to strike Iran’s nuclear core
By Beyza Seren
Kiev worries Iran-Israel conflict may push Ukraine off US radar
Millions of immigrants cite discrimination, racism as reasons to leave Germany: report
Israeli leadership openly threatens to eliminate Iran's Khamenei
No war with Iran: Poll shows Americans don’t want US involvement in Iran
Operation Spiderweb: The rising cost of falling behind in modern warfare
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
“Mr President, finish the job!”
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
The Zionist agenda: Could Israel target Al Aqsa and pin blame on Iran?
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Why is there a scare around Israel hitting Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Missile defense costs Israel roughly $285 million per day
Pentagon on edge as Iran threatens US troops across Mideast?
EU says it has received ‘great support’ from Türkiye to evacuate citizens out of Tehran
Hurricane Erick threatens Mexico’s southern Pacific coasts
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us