Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for his name being linked to genocide, as he faces charges related to the crime, Türkiye said on Wednesday.

In response to a social media post shared by the Israeli foreign minister, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the post "consists of baseless slanders and vile lies directed at our country and our president."

"The responsibility for Netanyahu’s name being linked alongside those who have committed genocide in history lies with himself, as he is still being tried on genocide charges," it said.

Ankara hopes for a "fair trial" of Netanyahu and his collaborators, said the statement.

"The fact that Israeli officials have to focus so much on the statements of our president confirms the accuracy of the points made in those statements," it added.

Israeli leaders' crimes committed against humanity "are being documented in a manner that leaves no room for doubt," it further said.

"When the support and immunity shield that Israel currently enjoys among certain circles disappear, Netanyahu and his accomplices will be held accountable before justice," it added.