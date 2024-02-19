WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan election: Majority parties struggle to form coalition government
Analysts say Pakistan needs a stable government with the authority to take tough decisions.
Pakistan election: Majority parties struggle to form coalition government
Pakistan's ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif, center, speaks as his party aides Ishaq Dar, left, and Khawaja Saad Rafiq watch during a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan, February 13, 2024. / Photo: AP / Others
February 19, 2024

Pakistan's two major parties are set to meet to try and bridge differences over forming a minority coalition government after an inconclusive election, a top party official said, underscoring its political and economic instability.

Analysts say the nation of 241 million, which has been grappling with an economic crisis amid slow growth and record inflation, along with rising militant violence, needs a stable government with the authority to take tough decisions.

Monday's talks will be the fifth such round after former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was named by his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party to lead the country again.

"Both the parties haven't yet agreed on final points," Ishaq Dar, a senator of Sharif's party, who is leading it in the talks, said in a statement on Sunday posted on social media platform X.

"Negotiations are underway on various proposals" for power sharing, he added.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) party of former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced conditional support for the PML-N, saying it will vote for Sharif to form the government, but would not take positions in cabinet.

"I can confirm that it has been decided in principle that the political parties will form a coalition government," Dar told domestic broadcaster Geo TV.

RelatedWho is Shehbaz Sharif - the politician expected to lead Pakistan?

Sharif, 72, who was prime minister of the South Asian nation for 16 months until August, has been named as the coalition's candidate to be the next premier by his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, who is the PML-N chief.

Pakistan narrowly averted a sovereign default last summer with a $3-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund, but the lender's support ends in March, after which a new, extended programme will be needed.

Negotiating a new programme, and at speed, will be critical for the new government.

Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds fell as much as 1.2 cents on Monday, with the 2024 bond standing at 95.89 cents in the aftermath of the contentious election, Tradeweb data showed.

The new government could also face further political tension, with independent members of parliament, backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan, forming the largest group in the legislature.

This group is at loggerheads with the powerful military and alleges that the vote was rigged.

The caretaker government and election commission have rejected those accusations.

RelatedCan a coalition get Pakistan out of its economic troubles?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us