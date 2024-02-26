Outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC, Aaron Bushnell, an active duty member of the US Air Force (USAF), has set himself on fire.

The spokesperson for the USAF, Rose Riley, confirmed to media outlets on Sunday that the protestor before his public identification was an active-duty airman.

Dressed in fatigues, the USAF member was later announced as having “succumbed to his injuries” by an independent journalist, Talia Jane.

The authorities have not made an official statement yet.

Who is Aaron Bushnell?

Aaron Bushnell was an active duty member of the US Air Force as a software engineer and a student pursuing a bachelor's degree in software engineering at Western Governor's University, according to his LinkedIn account.

Bushnell started his career at the United States Air Force in December 2019 as an Air Force Delayed Entry Program member. He later completed Basic & Technical Training starting in May 2020.

Having been trained as a Client Systems Technician and educated in cybersecurity, Bushnell graduated as top-of-flight and top-of-class in November 2020.

He served two years and three months in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring & Oversight department and later worked as a DevOps engineer for the USAF, based in San Antonio, Texas, US.

On February 25, Bushnell live-streamed a video on social media stating that he would no longer be “complicit to genocide.”

He then immolated himself in protest against the US' role in Israel’s ongoing “genocide” in Gaza.

He started his words with, "I am an active duty member of the United States Airforce. And I will no longer be complicit to genocide."

"I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest. But compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers - it's not extreme at all," he said.

"This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal," he added.

He then placed his camera down and positioned himself in front of the gates. He poured a flammable liquid over himself and shouted, "Free Palestine," and threw the canister holding the flammable liquid on the side.

A security officer approached Bushnell, asking, "Can I help you?" but he was left unanswered. Bushnell then ignited himself and screamed "Free Palestine" repeatedly until his body didn't let him. He then collapsed on the floor in pain and severe injuries.

Two police officers were recorded approaching the scene while one of them was aiming a gun at Bushnell, who was lying on the ground with severe injuries and unconscious.

The other officer used fire extinguishers on Bushnell and managed to extinguish the flame.

What do we know so far?

Aaron Bushnell was rushed to a local hospital by the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Independent journalist Talia Jane shared Bushnell's broadcast protest on social media, saying she had received permission from his “loved ones to post a blurred version of Bushnell's protest today against genocide in Palestine."

One hour later, she posted, "I've just received word that Aaron Bushnell succumbed to his injuries."

Bushnell's video was removed on the same day afternoon and replaced with a message stating that the channel violated Twitch's guidelines.

Secret Service spokesperson Joe Routh initiated the protest with "possible mental health" disorder and told TIME in a statement that it appeared as "an individual that was experiencing a possible medical/mental health emergency."

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, since Oct. 7, more than 29,692 Palestinians have been killed due to Israel's attacks and blockage of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food and water.

Protests against Israel's military offensive on Gaza have become commonplace worldwide.

Despite public unrest and massive protests, the US continues to support Israel and has recently vetoed a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza for the third time in four months.