US President Joe Biden is expected to secure victory in the Michigan primary, reflecting the complex political dynamics at play within the Democratic Party and the broader electoral landscape.

Democratic and Republican primary elections were under way on Tuesday in the swing state that stands as the quintessential testing ground for presidential hopefuls. With its blue-collar communities and a melting pot of diversity, Michigan is considered the ultimate battleground state.

Since 2004, the state has held the coveted title of siding with the winning presidential candidate, turning it into a crucial stepping stone for those vying for the highest office in the land.

As the spotlight intensifies, Biden finds himself at a critical juncture in Michigan as the state's primary unfolds, marked by significant Arab American discontent over his stance on Israel's Gaza war.

Despite this formidable challenge, Biden is expected to secure a victory.

Key battleground state

Michigan, a key battleground state, holds strategic importance for both Biden and his Republican counterpart, former president Donald Trump. Biden's narrow victory over Trump in Michigan during the 2020 election underscores its significance in shaping national electoral outcomes.

Today's Michigan primary is all about the presidential showdown.

Republican voters will find themselves with a plethora of options [Trump looks set to win], unlike their Democratic counterparts, who have a simpler choice between President Biden and Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips. However, there's an intriguing twist on the Democratic side with a notable "uncommitted" box, adding an extra layer of suspense to the race.

Over the last few months, Biden's unwavering support for Israel's invasion on Gaza has sparked outrage among Michigan's Arab American community and progressive Democrats, raising doubts about his standing within his party.

Calls to protest Biden's pro-Israel policy by voting "uncommitted" in the primary highlight the depth of dissatisfaction among Arab Americans, young voters, progressives, and other Democrats.

"Trump only won Michigan in 2016 by about 10,000 votes. Uncommitted Michigan Democrats opposed to Biden’s policy in Gaza can demonstrate that we hold his margin of victory for re-election," Listen to Michigan campaign argued on its website.

"Biden must earn our vote through a dramatic change in policy."

Despite these challenges, Biden has an edge. What is key here is the level of support for the "uncommitted" option that will serve him a barometer of dissent within the Democratic party.

'Voting uncommitted to save lives'

A significant number of "uncommitted" votes could signal trouble for Biden's campaign nationally and in Michigan, where polls indicate vulnerabilities against Trump.

As Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow told CNN on Tuesday, "I am conflicted about the uncommitted vote effort". "People now are hurting. "

Stabenow went on to explain that voters in Michigan have "every right to" express their feelings about the Gaza war.

The relatively subdued presence of the Biden campaign in Michigan has not been lost to many and it raises some pertinent questions about the effectiveness of their strategy in engaging key constituencies.

Arab American-led initiatives like "Listen to Michigan" have set modest goals for the "uncommitted" option, aiming to voice dissent with Biden's pro-Israel policies.

However, they underscore the urgency for Biden to rethink his position on Israel, recognising the political risks at stake.

"We are hoping that this uncommitted movement will allow this [Biden] administration to course correct and shift their policymaking and shift their strategy on the conflict in Gaza to hopefully save more lives," Democratic State Representative Abraham Aiyash told local media.

"This is why we are voting uncommitted. To save lives," he added.

Trajectory of Biden campaign

Whether dissident Democratic voters will ultimately rally behind Biden in November remains uncertain, contingent upon the president's willingness to address the main concern of the Arab American electorate.

The primary outcome will, however, provide critical insights into Biden's ability to navigate intra-party divisions and appeal to diverse constituencies. While a primary victory in Michigan appears on the cards, the margin of support and the response to the "uncommitted" option will shape the trajectory of Biden's campaign moving forward.

The challenge for Biden lies in balancing competing interests within the Democratic Party while maintaining broader electoral viability against formidable Republican opposition.

Biden's likely success in Michigan's primary, despite Arab American discontent, underscores the complexities of contemporary Democratic politics. The outcome will not only influence the trajectory of Biden's campaign but also reflect broader shifts in party dynamics and electoral strategies.

As Michigan takes centre stage in the ongoing struggle for political supremacy leading up to the general election, Biden finds himself at a crucial spot, facing not only a test of leadership but also scrutiny over his administration's stance on besieged Gaza.