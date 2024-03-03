The famine in Gaza is deepening and airdrops of humanitarian aid are “ineffective,” the Palestinian enclave’s media office said.

The office said on Sunday in a statement on Telegram that "2.4 million people suffer from severe food shortages and famine is deepening further in Gaza and the north.”

It said the famine “is worsening in the northern and Gaza governorates, where so far 15 children have succumbed to hunger, malnutrition and dehydration” and this “threatens the lives of more than 700,000 Palestinian citizens suffering from extreme hunger.”

The media office pointed out that “dropping aid by air and turning a blind eye to bringing it in through the crossings is an attempt to circumvent the radical solutions to the problem.”

“Aerial aid drops now carry serious consequences for the people, posing a major challenge, as some of them are dropped near the buffer zone (with Israel) or areas controlled by the occupation army or located within the occupied Palestinian territories,” it noted.

It said this “poses a danger of death to citizens attempting to obtain aid.”

"The aid that is dropped by air does not achieve justice at all" and requires people to "run after this aid that does not reach safe places in disgraceful, humiliating and inhuman behavior,” it added.

Starvation policy

The office reiterated that it is “holding the US administration, the international community and the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the genocidal war being waged by the occupation against civilians, children and women” and also holds them responsible “for the famine and promoting the starvation policy.”

The US said Saturday that it had carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza, with more than 30,000 meals parachuted from military planes.

Days ago, the Egyptian army announced in a statement the participation of Qatar and France in an aerial operation in which Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates took part to provide aid to Gaza, which has been witnessing an Israeli war since October 7.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,410 people and injured 71,700 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.