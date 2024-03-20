The top two US generals who oversaw the evacuation of Afghanistan in August 2021 blamed the Biden administration for the chaotic departure, telling lawmakers that it inadequately planned for the evacuation and did not order it in time.

The rare testimony by former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and US Central Command retired Gen. Frank McKenzie on Tuesday publicly exposed for the first time the strain and differences the military leaders had with the Biden administration in the final days of the war.

Two of those key differences included that the military had advised that the US keep at least 2,500 service members in Afghanistan to maintain stability and a concern that the State Department was not moving fast enough to get an evacuation started.

The remarks also contrasted with an internal White House review of the administration’s decisions which found that President Joe Biden’s decisions had been “severely constrained” by previous withdrawal agreements negotiated by former President Donald Trump and blamed the military, saying top commanders said they had enough resources to handle the evacuation.

Thirteen US service members were killed by a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport's Abbey Gate in the final days of the war, as the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Thousands of panicked Afghans and US citizens desperately tried to get on US military flights that were airlifting people out. In the end the military was able to rescue more than 130,000 civilians before the final US military aircraft departed.

That chaos was the end result of the State Department failing to call for an evacuation of US personnel until it was too late, Milley and McKenzie told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

'Too slow and too late'

“On 14 August the non-combatant evacuation operation decision was made by the Department of State and the US military alerted, marshalled, mobilised and rapidly deployed faster than any military in the world could ever do,” Milley said.

But the State Department's decision came too late, Milley said.

“The fundamental mistake, the fundamental flaw was the timing of the State Department,” Milley said. “That was too slow and too late."

In a lengthy statement late Tuesday, the National Security Council took issue with the generals' remarks, saying that Biden's hard decision was the right thing to do and part of his commitment to get the US out of America's longest war.

The president “was not going to send another generation of troops to fight and die in a conflict that had no end in sight,” the NSC said. “We have also demonstrated that we do not need a permanent troop presence on the ground in harm’s way to remain vigilant against terrorism threats.”

In the hearing, which was prompted by a lengthy investigation by the House Foreign Affairs Committee into the decisions surrounding the evacuation of Kabul, McKenzie spoke at length about his discomfort in how little seemed to be ready for an evacuation, even raising those concerns with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Evacuation orders must come from the State Department, but in the weeks and months before Taliban took over Kabul, the Pentagon was still pressing the State Department for evacuation plans, McKenzie said.