The terror attack at the Crocus City concert hall in the Moscow region has made the front pages of Russian newspapers.

Saturday edition of the Komsomolskaya Pravda paper rubbished a version of the attack that involved the Daesh terror group, insisting that the "beards" of the perpetrators were "a masquerade."

Almost all media outlets were noting a US Embassy terror attack alert issued on March 8 which emphasised the need to avoid concerts.

White House on Friday admitted warning Russian authorities earlier in March about a possible terrorist attack targeting "large gatherings" in Moscow.

The Izvestia newspaper highlighted that the attackers were well-acquainted with the Crocus City Hall premises. They confidently navigated the building and most likely studied the security system in advance for escape routes, it reported.

"The purpose of this terrorist attack is … to intimidate the population and demonstrate the alleged helplessness of the authorities and special services," it said.

The newspaper talked to several military experts who said Ukraine is denying its involvement "too much," which is a "sure sign" to the contrary.

They linked the event to the situation on the frontline, saying Ukrainian armed forces are trying "to demoralise" the Russian population and showing them the vulnerability of their situation.

Related 'Heinous terrorist attack': World reacts to Moscow concert hall bloodbath

'Unprecedented massacre'

The Kommersant newspaper said the well-organised "massacre was unprecedented in the history of Russia."

"Even the terrorists who attacked the Moscow Dubrovka Theater in October 2002, where the musical Nord-Ost was being performed, not only shot at people, but also took hostages to make demands, and here they simply killed," it said.

The newspaper, citing witnesses, said the faces of most of the attackers were covered with headscarves, however, several people saw beards sticking out from under the disguise.

"The criminals acted in a coordinated, military manner as if such actions were a common thing for them," it noted.

It also said that following the shooting, the perpetrators poured liquid on the curtains and chairs in the venue and set them on fire.

"When the fire broke out, rising to the very top an d engulfing part of the roof, they left the scene of the massacre," it said.

A group of five perpetrators arrived at the Crocus City Hall at 8 pm local time on Friday and started shooting through glass doors while approaching the building, killing the guards.

More than 60 people were killed with the Russian Investigative Committee anticipating the death toll will rise, according to the latest data.

Nearly 150 people were wounded, with varying degrees of injuries.