Saturday, March 23, 2024

1331 GMT — Russian investigators said the death toll from a shooting and fire at a Moscow concert hall had risen to 133 from an earlier figure of 115 dead.

"While clearing the debris in the Crocus City Hall concert hall, the number killed as a result of the terrorist attack rose to 133 people. Search operations are continuing," the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Friday's attack.

More updates 👇

1249 GMT — Putin vows harsh retribution for concert hall attackers

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the four gunmen who killed more than 100 at a Moscow concert hall had been arrested, and vowed harsh retribution for everybody involved in plotting the attack.

"All four perpetrators of the terrorist act who shot and killed people have been detained. They were travelling towards Ukraine ... We will identify and punish everybody who stood behind the terrorists, who prepared the attack."

1246 GMT — UN rights chief 'horrified' by Moscow attack

UN human rights chief Volker Turk was "horrified" by the deadly Moscow concert hall attack, his office said as it called for the perpetrators to be held to account.

Russia said it had arrested 11 people –– including four gunmen –– over Friday's attack on the Crocus City Hall which left at least 115 dead.

"Nothing justifies such an attack. Perpetrators must be held accountable in line with human rights law. Our solidarity with the victims of this shocking violence," the UN Human Rights Office said on X, formerly Twitter.

1244 GMT — Putin announces March 24 as a day of national mourning

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called an attack on a concert hall that killed more than 100 a "barbaric terrorist act" and announced a day of national mourning.

In a televised address to the nation, Putin said: "I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. ... I declare 24 March a day of national mourning."

1220 GMT — Pakistan stands with Russia, condemns ‘heinous attack’: Premier Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Friday's concert hall attack in the Russian capital Moscow.

"I strongly condemn the heinous attack in Moscow last night that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to families of the victims," he said on X.

Pakistani premier said his country stands with Russia at this difficult time.

1208 GMT — Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives condemn concert hall attack in Russia's Moscow region

Malaysia, Indonesia, and Maldives condemned Friday's concert hall attack in the Russian capital Moscow.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said "This gruesome and barbaric rampage has no place in the civilized world. The fact that the attack took place in a major concert hall, an epicentre of culture, is almost certainly by design, calculated to inflict maximum damage.

"Additionally, as a Muslim, I feel compelled to underscore that this utterly despicable atrocity can never be said to represent Islam or, indeed, any religion. We must therefore stand firm against allowing such wickedness and evil to eclipse the peaceful and noble teachings of the world’s great faiths," said the Malaysian premier.

Indonesia also condemned the attack and expressed its deepest sorrow and sympathy to the victims and their families.

"Indonesia condemns the heinous terrorist attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall on 22 March 2024 which resulted in dozens of people dead and hundreds injured," said the Foreign Ministry on X.

Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer also condemned the deadly attack.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of the Russian Federation, especially the families of the victims, during this tragic hour," he wrote on X.

1206 GMT — Ukraine not involved in Moscow attack: Kiev military intelligence spokesperson

Ukraine was not involved in Friday's shooting attack near Moscow and suggestions of a Ukrainian link "have nothing in common with reality," a spokesperson for Kiev's military spy agency said.

Russia's FSB security service said "all four terrorists" behind the attack at a concert hall near the capital had been arrested while heading to the Ukrainian border, and that they had contacts in Ukraine. "This is, of course, another lie from the Russian special services, which has nothing in common with reality and does not stand up against any criticism," Andriy Yusov, of the Defence Ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence, told Reuters news agency.

He added: "Ukraine was of course not involved in this terror attack. Ukraine is defending its sovereignty from Russian invaders, liberating its own territory and is fighting with the occupiers' army and military targets, not civilians."

His remarks echoed those of presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, who denied any Ukrainian link in comments on Friday evening and again on Saturday. Podolyak wrote on X on Saturday that "any attempts to connect Ukraine to the terrorist attack are absolutely untenable".

1148 GMT — Türkiye 'strongly' condemns deadly concert hall attack in Moscow

Türkiye 'strongly' condemned the terror attack on a concert hall in Moscow that killed at least 115 people, said the country’s president.

"We express our condolences to the Russian government for the terrorist attack on a concert hall in Moscow, and we strongly condemn the attack,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"As a country that knows the bloody and treacherous face of terrorism very well, Türkiye shares the pain of the Russian people," Erdogan said.

Terrorism is “unacceptable” no matter where it comes from or who the perpetrator is, he added.

1143 GMT — Russian president briefs Belarusian counterpart on detention of perpetrators involved in Moscow attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko about the arrest of perpetrators of Friday's attack at a concert hall in the Moscow region that killed at least 115 people, the Kremlin said.

Lukashenko expressed his deep condolences, conveyed words of support and sympathy to the families of the victims and wished for a speedy recovery to the injured in the shooting in the Crocus City Hall, the statement said.

The Belarusian leader emphasised that "the citizens of Belarus stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in this sad hour."

"Any necessary assistance was offered. Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence in the inevitability of punishment of the organisers and perpetrators of this bloody crime," it said.

Putin briefed Lukashenko on the detention of the terrorists directly involved in the attack, as well as on the progress of the investigation.

1125 GMT — Germany condemns concert hall attack in Russia's Moscow region

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned Friday's concert hall attack in the Russian capital Moscow.

“We condemn the terrible terrorist attack on innocent concertgoers in Moscow,” Scholz said on X.

Scholz noted that his thoughts were with the relatives of the victims and all those injured.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also said they mourn with the families of the victims of the attack in Moscow.

“Innocent people who just wanted to go to a rock concert were murdered in cold blood. We condemn this cowardly inhuman terrorist attack everywhere,” Baerbock said.

“We send our condolences to the people of Russia,” she added.

1048 GMT — UK condemns concert hall attack in Russia's Moscow region

he UK's Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a statement on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack targeting civilians at a concert hall in the Russian capital Moscow.

Cameron said "the UK condemns in the strongest terms the deadly terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow."

“We offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deepest sympathy to the families of the many victims,” he continued.

“Nothing can ever justify such horrific violence,” Cameron noted.

1015 GMT — Rescuers to search Moscow concert hall for 'several days'

Rescuers will for "several days" scour through the rubble of a Moscow concert hall where gunmen shot dead dozens of people, the Moscow region's governor has said.

"Rescuers are working at the site of the tragedy round the clock ... the work will continue for at least several more days," said Andrey Vorobyov in a post on Telegram.

0958 GMT — Death toll in Moscow concert attack climbs to 115

At least 115 people have been killed in Friday's attack on a Moscow concert hall by armed gunmen, Russian authorities have said, warning the death toll was likely to continue rising.

"The emergency services have found more bodies while removing the rubble. The death toll now stands at 115 people," Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

0919 GMT — Perpetrators of concert hall attack detained while heading to Ukraine: Russia

The Russian Investigative Committee has said that four perpetrators of Friday's Moscow region concert hall attack were detained in the border region of Bryansk while heading to Ukraine.

Separately, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said it learned that a handler was waiting for the group on the Ukrainian side of the border to facilitate the passage and provide cover.

"Trying to escape, the terrorists were heading towards the Russian-Ukrainian border, planned to cross out and had contacts on the Ukrainian side," it said in a statement.

Earlier, the Russian authorities said a main highway leading to Ukraine was closed, and other important roads were being thoroughly monitored.