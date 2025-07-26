Senior Israeli army officers have acknowledged that there is no evidence Hamas stole humanitarian aid delivered by the United Nations during the genocide in Gaza, Israeli media said.

Haaretz newspaper, citing two senior officers and two other Israeli sources familiar with the matter, described the UN's aid distribution system in Gaza as "highly effective" in delivering food to civilians across the enclave on Saturday.

Their statements directly contradict repeated claims by Israeli government officials that Hamas was diverting aid for its military wing, a narrative frequently used to justify limiting humanitarian assistance to the territory.

This acknowledgement comes amid growing reports of corruption within the Israeli-managed aid system and rising international accusations that Israel is deliberately obstructing relief as a means of collective punishment against civilians in Gaza.

On Friday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump's administration found no evidence to support claims that Hamas was stealing humanitarian supplies. The network noted that the US State Department had used those allegations to justify backing the Israeli-supported Gaza Relief Foundation, a controversial private entity not recognised by the UN.

Related TRT Global - Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call

Israeli-made famine

Since May 27, Israel has launched a separate aid distribution program through the controversial Gaza Relief Foundation, bypassing the UN and international humanitarian agencies. The move has been widely rejected by the global relief community.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to open fire on Palestinians gathered near distribution centres, killing hundreds of aid seekers.

Gaza's hunger crisis has spiralled into a humanitarian catastrophe. Harrowing footage shows severely emaciated residents, some reduced to skin and bone, collapsing from exhaustion, dehydration, and prolonged starvation.

On Saturday, Gaza's Health Ministry said five more Palestinians, including two children, died from hunger and malnutrition in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll since October 2023 to 127, including 85 children.

On Tuesday, the World Food Program warned that one in every three people in Gaza had gone without food for several days due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.

Related TRT Global - Famine experts say Gaza is already in famine. Why does the UN not declare it then?

Israeli genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.