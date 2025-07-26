The Israeli army has stormed the Gaza-bound aid ship, Handala, with 21 people on board, shortly after the vessel issued a distress call.

The broadcast showed the activists sitting on deck on Saturday, holding their hands up, as the soldiers took control of the vessel.

Three video live feeds of the scene, which had been broadcast online, were cut minutes later.

Later reports said the vessel will be towed to Ashdod port, and activists will be deported from Israel.

The fate of the ship's crew and activists is unknown, as the live stream was abruptly cut off during the raid.

Earlier, the Handala had issued a distress call as Israeli naval forces approached.

The ship, which set sail from Italy, is carrying baby formula, food, and medicine in line with international maritime and humanitarian law. On board are unarmed civilians, including lawmakers, medics, and volunteers.