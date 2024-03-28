As Türkiye gears up for local body elections on March 31, the spotlight is firmly on Istanbul—the vibrant centre of commerce, culture, and history and one of the most politically important cities in the country.

Among several candidates vying for the mayoral post, governing AK Party candidate Murat Kurum has emerged as a prominent and formidable contender.

His campaign has captivated the electorate, setting the stage for a compelling and pivotal electoral contest that could profoundly influence Istanbul's future trajectory.

His main challenger is Istanbul's sitting Mayor, CHP’s Ekrem Imamoglu, who assumed office in 2019.

Kurum, who served as Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change between 2018-2023 in the first cabinet after Türkiye's transition to the presidential system, has launched his election bid with remarkable vigour, rallying under the banner of "Only Istanbul".

He is wooing the voters with pledges to enhance transportation, bolster the city's resilience to earthquakes and promote green spaces for a more livable urban environment.

Early life and career journey

Kurum was born on May 7, 1976, in Ankara Cankaya to Sati Kurum, a homemaker from Kizilcahamam, and Mehmet Kurum, a civil servant from Konya.

Kurum, who has two siblings, grew up in various cities due to his father's job.

His passion for engineering led him to enrol in the food engineering programme at Selcuk University, but he soon realised that his true calling was in civil engineering. He switched to the civil engineering programme and graduated in 1999 when the devastating Marmara earthquake hit Türkiye.

After graduation, Kurum gained extensive work experience in various construction sites across Türkiye between 1999 and 2005. He began his career in the public sector in 2005 as an expert at the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI).

Related AK Party names former minister Murat Kurum as Istanbul mayoral candidate

Kurum's tenure at TOKI included roles such as head of the implementation department for Istanbul's European side. In 2009, he was appointed general manager of Emlak Konut GYO.

During his time at Emlak Konut, Kurum played a key role in the company's growth and increased brand value. He and his team successfully conducted two of the largest public offerings in the history of the republic, contributing to the development of secure, healthy housing and modern living spaces, particularly in Istanbul.

Kurum has three children and likes to spend his free time with them.

Leading with vision and action

In 2018, Kurum was appointed the Minister of Environment and Urbanisation in the cabinet led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Throughout his tenure, Kurum worked diligently with his team to promote a new understanding of urban development, focusing on the growth and resilience of cities while also prioritising environmental conservation.

Aligned with President Erdogan's vision of a social state, Kurum spearheaded social housing campaigns through TOKI to enable low-income citizens to become homeowners. He also played a key role in transforming urban renewal efforts in Istanbul into a mobilising force.

Kurum faced several natural disasters during his tenure, including wildfires in Manavgat and Marmaris, floods in Kastamonu Bozkurt, Sinop, and Giresun, and earthquakes in Elazig, Malatya and Izmir. He remained in the affected regions for days, overseeing efforts to assist affected citizens and collaborating with TOKI on rebuilding efforts.

Under his leadership, TOKI facilitated the construction of 46,000 disaster-resistant housing units, complete with social amenities, for those in need.

Kurum also worked to promote the zero waste philosophy initiated under the patronage of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, aiming to expand its adoption across the country.

Elected as an MP representing Istanbul in the 2023 elections, Kurum currently chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Environment.

Related Unveiling Istanbul’s demands: Urban transformation is key for voters

Urban transformation

In his manifesto, Murat Kurum has lined up dozens of projects for Istanbul, ranging from urban transformation to transportation.

One of his key focuses is urban transformation, as Istanbul faces significant earthquake risks. He has promised to build 650,000 earthquake-resistant homes in five years to create a resilient and safe Istanbuls. The new constructions will prioritise horizontal architecture to avoid increasing the population density.

Of these homes, 300,000 are proposed to be built annually by KIPTAS (a sub-company of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality on construction), with half of the payment covered by the municipality. Additionally, 250,000 homes will be renovated through in-situ transformation, with a support package for moving and rent assistance.

Payment for these homes will begin upon completion, with a one-year interest-free fixed instalment of 5,833 liras. The balance would be paid over nine years, with an annual increase based on the Consumer Price Index.

Furthermore, 100,000 social housing units will be produced specifically for urban transformation, rented out at very low prices to those affected by the renovations. These “Social Istanbul” homes will benefit all 39 districts and will not be sold; instead, they will be rented at very affordable rates to those in need, particularly those undergoing urban transformation.

Additionally, Urban Transformation Offices will be established in all 39 districts and the most at-risk neighbourhoods. Citizens will receive comprehensive information and answers to all their questions, allowing them to join the transformation process with peace of mind.

Transforming Istanbul's transportation

He promises to double the length of the rail system in the first five years, taking it to 1,004 km by 2034. The Esenler Bus Terminal will be relocated to the Eyup Ihsaniye neighbourhood, and the Harem Bus Terminal will move near the TEM Kurtkoy Intersection.

Six new logistics centres will be established outside the city, reorganising the entry of heavy vehicles into the city centre and reducing traffic congestion.

In his first five-year term, he also promises to open two tunnels on the European side: a 25.7-km Cayirbasi-Ayazaga-Levazim-Dolmabahce tunnel and an 11.6-km Kagithane-Bayrampasa Market tunnel.

On the Anatolian side, a 10.2-km tunnel will connect Yenisahra to Bostanci. This will save 10 minutes and reduce carbon emissions by 13 tonnes annually.

In his second five years — should he be returned by the electorate — a 50.9-km highway tunnel will be completed between Bayrampasa Market and Buyukcekmece. This will save 45 minutes of travel time and reduce annual carbon emissions by 44 tonnes.

A 23.8-km highway connection will also be built between Harem-Cengelkoy-Kavacik, providing an alternative route to the coastal road. This will save 20 minutes of travel time and reduce carbon emissions by 26 tonnes annually.

Thus, Istanbul will become a city with smart, safe, comfortable, sustainable, climate-friendly, and emission-free transportation.

Related How safe are elections held in Türkiye?

Comprehensive social support projects

Kurum has unveiled plans for a comprehensive set of initiatives to enhance social welfare across the city.

Among these measures are plans to offer students half-price bus fares for their trips home twice a year, as well as a 40 percent discount on Istanbul travel cards for young people. Additionally, student residences will receive monthly natural gas support.

For university students in need, Kurum has pledged increasing education support, starting from 10,000 TL this year, and implementation of the "First Job-Istanbul" project, which aims to provide job opportunities for young people in social assistance projects, young teacher candidates, and those seeking work-study balance.

The AK Party’s candidate also announced the establishment of three major elderly and disabled life centres on both sides of the city, along with the introduction of an E-Health monitoring system for the elderly and 24/7 meal and cleaning services.

Other initiatives include monthly support of 2,500 Turkish Lira for Istanbul cards of retirees in need, the development and increase in disability life centres, and the expansion of disability sports club branches.

Kurum has also prioritised childcare and education, offering free public transportation for children, free travel for parents with children aged 0-6, nutrition support for primary school children, and the opening of kindergartens in 39 districts and 964 neighbourhoods.

Related Navigate the beauty of Istanbul with a ‘map of emotions’

Transforming Istanbul into a green oasis

Kurum has also promised 8,140,000 sq m of green space in the metropolis, with the "Climate-Friendly Istanbul" project that will lay the foundations for the 2040 goal of net-zero emissions.

With the creation of new city forests, the per capita active green space is expected to increase from 7.78 sq m to 11.80 sq m.

These initiatives will not only eliminate air pollution but also provide new green living spaces for Istanbul residents.

The "151 Village 151 Rural Development Project" will embrace rural neighbourhoods to preserve natural areas and promote sustainable development.

Istanbul's farmers will be freed from energy costs through a financing model created with grants and external sources. This model will enable villages to meet their energy needs from wind and solar power.

Revitalising Sultanahmet Square

Comprehensive environmental improvements will be made to Sultanahmet Square, offering visitors a technological journey from 1700 years ago to the present.

Visitors wearing VR goggles will witness how Istanbul looked in ancient times.

By 2035, all of Istanbul's historical treasures will be made earthquake-resistant. The Digital Twin Istanbul project will centralise and manage all data related to the city, providing instant access to quality information.

The Four-Dimensional City Model will simulate disasters such as earthquakes, floods and fires virtually, ensuring that the city is prepared for the worst.

All management processes, from information to technology, will be carried out under the umbrella of ‘byte-Istanbul’, allowing for real-time measurement and management of every aspect of city life, from transportation to disaster management, to enhance the quality of life for Istanbul residents.