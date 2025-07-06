WORLD
2 min read
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Data indicates that the surge is caused in part by 'accumulated slump' during COVID-19 pandemic and rising delinquency rates due to high interest rates.
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
This is the first time that business closures have surpassed 1 million in South Korea since record-keeping began in 1995. / Reuters
July 6, 2025

More than 1 million shop owners in South Korea shut down their businesses in 2024, marking the highest annual figure ever recorded in the country, according to official data cited by Seoul-based Yonhap News on July 6.

In 2024, 1,008,282 individual and corporate businesses filed for closure, an increase of 21,795 from the previous year.

The retail and restaurant industries made up nearly half of all businesses that shut down last year, according to data from the National Tax Service.

Before 2024, South Korea had never recorded over 1 million business closures in a single year since tracking began in 1995.

What’s the root cause?

Business closures in South Korea have been steadily rising since 2023, driven by a combination of factors. Official data points to an “accumulated slump” from the COVID-19 pandemic and rising delinquency rates linked to prolonged high interest rates.

At the heart of the crisis is declining profitability, with operating profit margins dropping sharply from 17.8 percent in 1991 and 11.5 percent in 2001 to just 1.7 percent in 2023.

The overall closure rate reached 9.04 percent in 2024, compared to 9.02 percent the year before.

Slumping sales were the most commonly cited reason for business closures, accounting for roughly half of the total.

According to Kim Kwang-seok, head of economic research at the Institute for Korean Economy, persistent inflation and high interest rates have eroded real income, leading to reduced consumer spending in retail and restaurants.

The impact has been especially visible in gas stations.

Nearly 1,000 gas stations have shut down nationwide over the past six years, with the number dropping from 11,499 in 2019 to 10,528 as of June 2025, showing a decline of 971 stations, according to KBS World.

Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us