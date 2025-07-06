BIZTECH
2 min read
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
The joint statement by the group's finance ministers marks the first time the BRICS countries have agreed on a unified position on the proposed reforms.
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
The BRICS ministers called for a new formula weighted by economic output and purchasing power. / Reuters
July 6, 2025

Finance ministers from the BRICS group of developing nations have called for reform of the International Monetary Fund, including a new distribution of voting rights and an end to the tradition of European management at the helm.

The joint statement by the group's finance ministers on Saturday marks the first time the BRICS countries have agreed on a unified position on the proposed reforms.

They agreed to back the shared proposal at an IMF review meeting coming up in December, which will discuss changes to a quota system that defines contributions and voting rights.

"Quota realignment should reflect members' relative positions in the global economy, while protecting the quota shares of the poorest members," the ministers wrote in their statement after meetings in Rio de Janeiro, adding that the new formula should increase quotas for developing countries.

RelatedTRT Global - Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss

A new guarantee mechanism

The BRICS ministers called for a new formula weighted by economic output and purchasing power, considering the relative value of currencies, which should better represent low-income countries, said a Brazilian official who followed negotiations.

The ministerial meetings came ahead of a leaders summit in Rio for the bloc that expanded last year beyond Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

That has added diplomatic clout to the group, which aims to speak for developing nations in the Global South, urging reforms of institutions long dominated by traditional Western powers.

"With full respect to a merit-based selection process, regional representation must be enhanced for the IMF management, overcoming the anachronistic post-World War II gentlemen's agreement that is unfit for the current world order," the finance ministers wrote.

Their statement also confirmed discussions to set up a new guarantee mechanism backed by the NDB, a multilateral bank funded by the BRICS, which aims to lower financing costs and boost investment in developing economies.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us