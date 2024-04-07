BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Shell, Saudi Aramco in price talks over Pavilion Energy asset acquisition
Price negotiations between Shell and Saudi Aramco intensify as they compete for Pavilion Energy assets in the lucrative LNG market.
Shell, Saudi Aramco in price talks over Pavilion Energy asset acquisition
Pavilion Energy asset sale triggers price talks between Shell and Saudi Aramco. / Photo: Reuters
April 7, 2024

Shell and Saudi Aramco, which are competing to buy the assets of Temasek-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading firm Pavilion Energy, are now locked in price negotiations after completing the due diligence process, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The potential sale comes a decade after the Singapore state investment firm set up Pavilion Energy to focus on LNG-related investments.

The assets could fetch more than $2 billion, two of the sources said.

Pavilion Energy, Temasek, Shell and Barclays, which is advising Temasek, all declined to comment. Saudi Aramco, whose gas unit is overseeing its negotiations, did not respond to a request for comment.

Aramco believes the deal would position it as a global LNG player. It is accelerating its gas exploration and aims to boost production by more than 60 percent from 2021 levels by 2030. It is also looking at investing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects abroad, after last year buying a minority stake in MidOcean Energy for $500 million.

LNG trading accounted for nearly a third of Shell's profit in the fourth quarter of last year, The company, the world's largest LNG trader, has operations worldwide that allow it to benefit from regional shifts in demand and pricing.

RelatedSaudi Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ output cuts

Regasification capacity

Shell has said it believes gas and LNG will play a critical role in the energy transition by replacing more polluting coal in power plants.

As one of four firms appointed by Singapore's Energy Market Authority to import LNG, Pavilion Energy supplies one-third of the city state's power and industrial gas demand with LNG and piped natural gas, according to its website. It also supplies LNG to ships in Singapore, the world's top bunkering port.

The company invested about $1.3 billion in three gas blocks in Tanzania in 2013, soon after it was set up, and gained access to Europe with its 2019 purchase of Iberdrola's LNG assets, including regasification capacity in the United Kingdom and Spain.

The unlisted company posted a profit after tax of $438 million for the year to March 2023, reversing a year-earlier loss of $666 million, Temasek's website showed, while revenue rose 38 percent to $9 .09 billion. Shareholder equity value was $3.63 billion as of March 2023, the website showed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us