Tuesday, April 16, 2024

1704 GMT —The United Nations will launch a $2.8B appeal for donations this year to help the war-ravaged population of Gaza as well as occupied West Bank Palestinians, a senior agency official said.

"Of course, 90 percent of it is for Gaza," Andrea De Domenico, head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian territories, said, noting that the original plan had been $4 billion for 2024 but budgeting was slashed given the "limited ability" of humanitarian aid distribution access.

More updates 👇

1915 GMT —Qatar rejects US congressman's criticism of its mediation efforts in Gaza

The Qatari embassy in the US expressed surprise at comments made by a US Democratic congressman regarding the Gaza hostage crisis and his threat to "reevaluate" the US relationship with Qatar.

Congressman Steny Hoyer said earlier that Qatar, which along with Egypt is mediating negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, should tell Hamas there will be "repercussions" if the Palestinian group "continues to block progress towards releasing the hostages and establishing a temporary ceasefire".

"Consequences ought to include cutting off funding to Hamas or refusing to grant Hamas' leaders refuge in Doha. If Qatar fails to apply this pressure, the United States must reevaluate its relationship with Qatar," Hoyer said in a statement.

In response, Qatar said Hoyer's comments were not "constructive".

"Qatar is only a mediator - we do not control Israel or Hamas. Israel and Hamas are entirely responsible for reaching an agreement," the embassy statement said.

1855 GMT — Israeli air strike kills Hezbollah member in South Lebanon

Hezbollah has said in a statement that one of its members, Ismail Yusuf Baz, had been killed, without mentioning his rank or role, the group added by saying three of its members were killed and it launched rockets in retaliation.

A source close to the group told AFP that "the field commander in charge of the Naqura region" had been killed "in an Israeli strike"

The Israeli military said its "aircraft struck and eliminated Ismail Yusef Baz, the commander of Hezbollah's coastal sector", adding he was killed in south Lebanon's Ain Baal area.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported one dead in an Israeli strike on a car in Ain Baal, about 15 kilometres from the border.

1815 GMT —Driver plows into Pro-Palestinian Jewish activists during Paris protest

A driver in Paris plowed into a group of pro-Palestinian Jewish activists during a protest against military support for Israel's attacks in Gaza.

There were no reported casualties.

Footage shared by Farida Amrani, an MP from the French opposition Unsubmissive France Party (LFI) on X, captured the moment of attack outside the headquarters of French weapons manufacturer, Thales Group.

Protesters brandished banners that read: "Israel the Killer”, “Thales the Accomplice” and “Stop Arming Israel," alongside Palestinian flags. Demonstrators denounced Thales Group's alleged military support for Israel's actions in Gaza

1755 GMT —Israeli strike kills Palestinian policemen in Gaza City

Seven Palestinian policemen were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their vehicle in Gaza City, the Interior Ministry in the enclave has said.

A ministry statement said several civilians were also killed in the attack in al-Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, without giving an exact figure.

The ministry said Israeli air strikes targeting police forces and facilities "aim to spread chaos among civilians."

"This new crime is a continuation of the Israeli disregard for all international laws that criminalise the targeting of the police force as it is a civil protection agency."

1739 GMT —'No regional stability' as long as Gaza war continues': EU

There will be "no regional stability" as long as the Gaza war, "dramatic" humanitarian conditions in the region continue, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has said.

1715 GMT — US and Britain launch new strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen

US and British warplanes have launched fresh airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Yemeni group said.

Two airstrikes targeted Bajil district northeast of al Hudaydah in western Yemen, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported.

No reports were yet available about casualties or damage. There was no immediate comment from the US on the report.

1616 GMT — Regional tensions to stay until genocide in Gaza ends — Erdogan

President Erdogan has said that new tensions are expected in the region until oppression, genocide in Gaza ends.

Erdogan also blamed Israel's Netanyahu for Iran's attack on Israel, saying: "The main one responsible for the tension that gripped our hearts on the evening of April 13 is Netanyahu and his bloody administration".

He further said that Türkiye has strengthened its leading role in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza with its 9th 'goodwill ship,' carrying 3,774 tons of relief materials.

"Fueling fire, continuously spoiling Netanyahu administration benefits no one," the Turkish president added. Türkiye did not allow the sale to Israel of any materials that could be used for military purposes long before the massacres in Gaza, he reiterated.

1616 GMT — Israeli army forcibly evacuates Palestinians from northern Gaza

Officials in Gaza have accused the Israeli army of forcibly evacuating Palestinians from Beit Hanoun and Jabalia towns in northern Gaza amid a deadly offensive on the blockaded enclave.

''The Israeli army carried out a military operation in Beit Hanoun and the eastern part of Jabalia in a new crime aimed to empty the two areas,'' Salama Maruf, the head of the media office, said in a statement.

He said the Israeli army laid a siege around al-Mahdiya al-Shawwa school in Beit Hanoun, where hundreds of displaced people are accommodated.

"The occupation army established an investigation centre behind the school and ordered everyone to leave at gunpoint," he said. "Women were forced to remove their hijabs, and men were stripped of their outer clothes," Maruf said, adding that several young men were detained by Israeli forces.

1547 GMT — Israeli air strike kills at least 10 in Gaza refugee camp

At least 10 Palestinians were killed when Israeli warplanes struck a group of children at a refugee camp in central Gaza, according to local medical sources.

Fighter jets targeted an area where children had gathered in the Maghazi refugee camp, eyewitnesses said.

"Most of the victims were children who were playing with toys,” an eyewitness told Anadolu.

1337 GMT —Israel’s Ben-Gvir forms special police unit to persecute activists in occupied West Bank

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has announced the formation of a special police unit to persecute Israeli activists who show solidarity with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on his X account, Ben-Gvir described his announcement as "an important step" to remove what he called "anarchists who interfere with the security forces and public order."

The move followed sanctions imposed by the US, France, and the UK on illegal Israeli settlers who carry out violent attacks against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank.

1244 GMT — 'No significant change' in aid entering Gaza: UN agency

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said there had been "no significant change" in the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

UNRWA said in a statement that "181 aid trucks have crossed into Gaza per day" through land crossings from Israel and Egypt so far in April.

It said this "remains well below the operational capacity of both border crossings and the target of 500 trucks per day."

1228 GMT — Israel obstructing access to October 7 attack victims: UN probe

Israel is preventing UN investigators from speaking to witnesses and victims of the October 7 attack, former UN rights chief Navi Pillay, who is chairing a three-person probe, has said.

The unprecedented Commission of Inquiry was established by the UN Human Rights Council in May 2021 to investigate alleged violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

"I deplore the fact that people inside Israel who wish to speak to us are being denied that opportunity because we cannot get access into Israel," Pillay said.

1223 GMT —Saudi, Pakistan FM'S call for de-escalation, ceasefire in Gaza

The Saudi foreign minister has said that international efforts towards a Gaza ceasefire were wholly insufficient and called for de-escalation efforts, in a press conference with his Pakistani counterpart during a visit to Islamabad.

Pakistan's foreign minister also reiterated the call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

1213 GMT — Israel must stop settler attacks on Palestinians: UN human rights office

The UN human rights office has called on Israeli forces to immediately end their active participation in and support for attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The statement follows a wave of settler attacks on Palestinian towns and villages in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says seven Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers since the attacks began Friday, and another 75 have been wounded.

1032 GMT —25 Palestinians detained in West Bank, bringing tally to 8,270

The Israeli army has detained 25 more Palestinians in various areas of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

This brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 8,270, according to a joint statement from the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

The arrests mainly took place in occupied East Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem, Qalqilya, and Jenin, and included at least one minor and former prisoners in Israeli jails.

1010 GMT —Death toll from Israel's war on Gaza rises to 33,843

At least 33,843 people have been killed in Gaza during more than six months of Israeli aggression, according to Palestinian health ministry in the besieged enclave.

The toll includes at least 46 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,575 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began when on October 7.

1005 GMT — Israeli army raids parts of northern Gaza, forces residents to flee

The Israeli army carried out a sudden incursion into parts of northern Gaza, forcing Palestinians to flee.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army carried out a sudden incursion into areas in eastern Jabalia and Beit Hanoun, and into northern Beit Lahia town amid heavy artillery shelling and firing.

The Israeli forces surrounded schools that were sheltering displaced Palestinians in Beit Hanoun, and detained all men inside after forcing them to strip to their underwear clothes.

The women and children were ordered to leave the shelters, the eyewitnesses added.

They also said the Israeli army is seeking to empty Beit Hanoun again, after Palestinians had returned to the border town following the Israeli army's withdrawal.

0954 GMT — Italy willing to send troops if Palestinian state were created, says foreign minister

Italy’s government is willing to send troops together with other countries if a Palestinian state were created, the country’s foreign minister said in an interview with the state-run Ansa news agency.

“The Italian government is strongly committed to peace, we are friends of Israel but we want to work for peace, including potentially sending troops if there were the will to create a Palestinian state together with forces of other countries,” Antonio Tajani said.

“(Italy) has a strong dialogue with the Palestinian Authority, it’s our interlocutor. I spoke to Prime Minister (Mohammad) Mustafa, whom I invited to Italy. This shows that we want to have a relationship with the only legitimate Palestinian authority, to work on the solution of two peoples, two states, the only possible solution for stability in the area.”

0933 GMT — UN human rights office says resolving 'catastrophic situation' in Gaza must remain 'priority'

Amid rising tension between Israel and Iran in recent days, the UN human rights office on Tuesday urged states to resolve the situation in Gaza on "priority."

"The UN human rights office urges all states with influence to do everything in their power to halt the increasingly horrific human rights and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the rising violence and targeted attacks in the West Bank, and the heightened risk of wider escalation of the conflict in the Middle East," OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"Resolving the catastrophic situation of civilians in Gaza must remain a priority," Shamdasani underscored.

Stressing that Israel continues to impose "unlawful restrictions" on the entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance, she reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire.

0640 GMT — Israeli army raids several areas across occupied West Bank

The Israeli army carried out several raids across the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinians, according to eyewitnesses.

The Israeli forces raided the city of Qalqilya, northern the West Bank, and stormed into several homes in the city, the eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

They added that the Israeli army vehicles intentionally hit Palestinian cars to damage them, while the snipers were deployed on the houses in the city.

The Israeli army also raided the town of Hableh, southern Qalqilya, and at least detained four Palestinians.

Other Israeli incursions were reported in Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Hebron, and Jenin, where five Palestinians at least were detained by the Israeli forces, local sources told Anadolu.

The Israeli army's incursions come in the light of a wave of illegal settlers' violence against Palestinians during which they torched dozens of Palestinian homes and cars.

0416 GMT — Several Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on mosque in Jabalia in northern Gaza

Several Palestinians were killed and others injured early Tuesday by Israeli air strikes that targeted a mosque in Jabalia in northern Gaza, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources said that “several martyrs and nine wounded were transported to Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza as a result of the Israeli occupation’s aircraft targeting the Al Fakhoura Martyrs Mosque located west of the Jabalia refugee camp.”

Israeli army vehicles also infiltrated the town of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, besieging a school sheltering displaced people and opening fire on them, said WAFA.

Local sources reported an outage in communications and internet services in Beit Hanoun coinciding with the incursion by Israeli troops.

0005 GMT — Four Palestinians killed in Rafah

Israel has killed at least four Palestinian civilians in Rafah's Tal al Sultan area, while striking Nuseirat camp city in central Gaza and north of Gaza, witnesses told TRT World.

2200 GMT —Pro-Palestine protests hit US cities

Pro-Palestine demonstrators have blocked roadways in Illinois, California, New York and Oregon, temporarily shutting down travel into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, onto the Golden Gate and Brooklyn bridges and on a busy West Coast highway amid Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza.

In Chicago, protesters linked arms and blocked lanes of Interstate 190 leading into one of the nation's busiest airports around 7 am, a demonstration they said was part of a global "economic blockade to free Palestine," according to Rifqa Falaneh, one of the organisers.

Traffic in the San Francisco Bay Area was snarled for hours as demonstrators shut down all vehicle, pedestrian and bike traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge and chained themselves to 55-gallon drums filled with cement across Interstate 880 in Oakland.

Protesters marching into Brooklyn blocked Manhattan-bound traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge. In Eugene, Oregon, protesters blocked Interstate 5, shutting down traffic on the major highway for about 45 minutes.

2100 GMT — Qatar, Iran leaders call for ceasefire

Qatar and Iran have stressed the need for a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and all other Palestinian territories in a phone call between the two countries' leaders.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani phoned Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, with whom he discussed "bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them."

They also stressed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and all Palestinian territories as "a permanent and final solution to the Palestinian cause that achieves a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region."

2032 GMT — Large protests against Israeli participation in Eurovision expected

Over 20,000 people from various European countries are expected to travel to the city of Malmo in Sweden to protest Israel's participation in the Eurovision song contest, set to be held in the Scandinavian country on May 7, local media reported.

The Palestine Network launched an initiative to organise demonstrations and other cultural activities in the city during Eurovision week, according to national broadcaster SVT Nyheter.

One of the many organisations collaborating to hold two demonstrations in the city is the Palestine Group in Malmo.

"We are planning two large, peaceful demonstrations on May 9 and 11 in Malmo. We hope that many people will come from Denmark to participate," Per-Olof Karlsson, one of the organisers, told the broadcaster.

2000 GMT — Israel 'unhappy' with China's failure to condemn Iran's retaliation

Israel is "unhappy" with China's failure to condemn Iranian retaliatoryattacks on Israel over the weekend, according to an Israeli diplomat in Beijing.

Speaking at a press briefing, Yuval Waks, a senior official at the Israeli embassy in Beijing, said Israel's expectation from China strongly condemned the attacks and acknowledged Israel's right to self-defence.

"We did not see that, unfortunately. Therefore, we were unhappy with the statement," Waks said.

Acknowledging the strong bilateral ties between China and Iran, Waks emphasised Israel's deep concerns regarding Iran's "adverse role" in the region and its support for "terrorist groups".

"Nevertheless, we have conveyed our deep concerns about Iran's negative role in our region and its support for terrorist groups to our Chinese counterparts," Waks added.

For our live updates from Monday, April 15, click here.