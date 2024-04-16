Türkiye maintains its role as a leading provider of humanitarian aid to Palestine's Gaza, the country's president said, pointing to the dispatch of its ninth vessel carrying 3,774 tonnes of relief materials to the Palestinian enclave.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye had been allowing no exports to Israel that could be used for military purposes long before the current military offensive on Gaza began in October last year.

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's role as a stable actor amidst global turmoil, attributing this to its balanced foreign policy and achievements in the defence industry.

"Adding fuel to the fire and continually spoiling the Netanyahu administration will not do anyone any good," Erdogan said in his remarks at the presidential complex, noting that new tensions could be expected in the region until the "oppression and genocide" in Gaza ends.

Israel has waged a military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 33,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 76,600 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while much of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.