Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani during an official visit to the neighbouring country's capital Baghdad.

As Turkish President arrives in Baghdad on Monday to hold bilateral meetings, a strategic framework agreement was signed between two countries.

Describing the agreement as a "solid roadmap", the Turkish president told a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani in Baghdad: "I believe that my visit and the agreements we have just signed will mark a new milestone in Turkish-Iraqi relations.

Iraqi Prime Minister Al Sudani announced that Türkiye and Iraq have signed 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs).

Under the auspices of the Turkish president and the Iraqi prime minister, a quadrilateral MOU regarding cooperation in the Development Road project was also signed between Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar, and UAE.

Related Turkish, Iraqi officials hold border security meeting in northern Iraq

“The security of Iraq and Türkiye is inseparable”

Erdogan further said at joint news conference that cooperation on security and the fight against terrorism was one of the most important agenda items during his meetings in Iraq.

He also stated that Türkiye welcomed the designation of the PKK terror group as a proscribed organisation in Iraq.

The Turkish president further reiterated his call for all relevant parties to refrain from escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Iraqi Prime Minister Al Sudani said that he agreed with the Turkish president to bolster security cooperation to enhance the stability of the two neighbours .

“The security of Iraq and Türkiye is inseparable,” he expressed during a joint press conference in the capital Baghdad.

The Iraqi premier stressed that his country will not allow any group to use Iraqi territories to launch attacks against neighbouring countries, referring mainly to terror group PKK.

Related Türkiye to resolve border security issues with Iraq this summer — Erdogan

Agenda of Gaza war, regional and global issues

In the meeting with Abdul Latif Rashid early Monday, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iraq, Israel's war on Gaza, regional and global issues, and counterterrorism efforts were discussed.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's expectations from Iraq in combatting the PKK terrorist organisation and emphasised the need for Iraq to be cleansed of all forms of terrorism.

He also noted the importance of restoring relations between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq and ensuring that Turkmen people attain the position they deserve for the stability of Iraq.

Related PUK, PKK cooperation threatens security and stability in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq

Acting in unity for Gaza

Turkish president also highlighted ongoing efforts to stop Israeli oppression in Gaza and emphasised the importance of Muslim countries acting in unity during this process.

Erdogan is accompanied by the country’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, his chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic and other ministers on Monday.

President Erdogan, who is visiting Iraq for the first time in 12 years, is also expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues during his meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani.

Erdogan's visit to Erbil

After Baghdad, Erdogan will also be visiting Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government.

Nechirvan Barzani, head of the Kurdish Regional Government, expressed his happiness for hosting Erdogan in Erbil, saying: “I look forward to receiving President Erdogan in Erbil and discussing pressing issues, including peace, stability and economic development.”

Barzani said on X that Erdogan’s “historic visit” to Erbil and Baghdad comes at “sensitive time.”

“It highlights the strong political, economic and security relations " between Iraq, its Kurdish Regional Government and Türkiye, he added.

According to a statement shared by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X following Erdogan's visit on Monday, the Turkish president underlined that stability in Iraq required the normalisation of relations between Iraq's central administration and its northern Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

He stressed the need for its Turkmen community to "reach the status they deserve," the statement expressed.

"President Erdogan stated that the steps taken by Türkiye and Iraq in cooperation in the coming period will also contribute to regional development and welfare," the statement added.