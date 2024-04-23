Every April 23rd, Türkiye celebrates its National Sovereignty and Children's Day, signifying the establishment of the country's parliament in 1920.

In 1920, during the War of Independence, the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time in Ankara to establish the groundwork for an independent, secular, and modern republic.

As a part of celebrations, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received on Tuesday Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin and the children accompanying him at the Presidential Complex.

The Turkish President has also met with Children of the Turkic World and Guest Children of the TRT Children’s Festival on the occasion of the April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children’s Day at the Presidential Complex.

A ceremony was also held in front of the Ataturk Monument at the Parliament, marking the 104th anniversary of the opening of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and the National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

During the ceremony, Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus laid a wreath of red and white carnations at the Ataturk Monument, followed by a moment of silence and the national anthem.

"We will never give up on the principles of national sovereignty and full independence in the second century of our Republic. The Turkish Grand National Assembly will continue its path with determination, adhering to the principles of democracy and the Republic," said Kurtulmus.

Remembering the children in Gaza, he expressed, being a child in war and crisis zones has unfortunately become one of the world's most challenging burdens.

"Our wish is for the smiles of children in our country and around the world to never fade. We share in the joy and celebration of our children on this holiday, and we continue to make every effort to ensure they grow up as conscious, self-confident individuals who are devoted to their homeland and civilisation," he added.