Türkiye's Erdogan calls on Germany to recognise grave situation in Gaza
Erdogan also expressed hope that the two countries would focus on discussing joint production projects, particularly in the defence sector.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds joint news conference with German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ankara / Photo: Reuters
April 24, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to intensify efforts to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza and to ensure that uninterrupted and adequate humanitarian aid reaches the Palestinian people.

“The efforts of the Israeli administration to hide its atrocities and massacres committed in Gaza should not be allowed," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is on an official visit, in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of jeopardizing not only the security of his own citizens but also that of the entire region, just to prolong his political career.

Türkiye is no longer sustaining intensive trade relations with Israel, and that chapter is closed, he underlined.

Pointing out that Israel killed women, and children in Gaza, Erdogan urged Germany to see and recognise the "horrific scene."

Joint production projects

Erdogan also expressed hope Ankara and Berlin would not encounter obstacles and focus on discussing joint production projects, particularly in the defence sector.

"We hope that Türkiye and Germany will begin to discuss joint production ventures rather than barriers, particularly in defence," Erdogan said.

"(With Germany) We desire to completely remove the restrictions we face in the defence industry," he added.

He said Türkiye aims to expand bilateral trade volume with Germany, which has surpassed $50B, to $60B in a balanced manner.

Ankara expects "further support and solidarity from German authorities in the fight against terrorism," the president said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
