German president faces protests in Istanbul over support for Israel
'Murderer Germany, get out of Türkiye,' protesters chant as Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Turkish metropolis.
Steinmeier was met with chants from a group protesting Germany's stance during his visit to Istanbul. / Photo: AA
April 22, 2024

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has faced protests in Istanbul over Berlin's support for Israel in its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Steinmeier, accompanied by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, was met with chants from a group protesting Germany's stance during his visit on Monday to the Turkish metropolis' Sirkeci Station, where the first Turkish workers boarded trains for Germany in 1961.

They chanted, "Murderer Germany, get out of Türkiye" and "Murderer Germany, guilty of genocide."

Marking 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Steinmeier arrived in Istanbul as the first stop of a three-day visit to Türkiye.

His plane landed at Istanbul Airport at 0858 GMT, where he was welcomed by Istanbul Governor Davut Gul, German Ambassador to Ankara Jurgen Schulz, Turkish Ambassador to Berlin Ahmet Basar Sen, as well as other officials.

During his visit, Steinmeier is scheduled to hold talks in Istanbul, Gaziantep, and the capital Ankara to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between Germany and Türkiye.

