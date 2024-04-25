April 25 marks Anzac Day, a solemn occasion of remembrance observed in Australia, New Zealand, and Türkiye, honouring the fallen soldiers who fought in the Battle of Gallipoli during World War I.

The day holds deep significance for the nations involved, symbolising not only the valour of Turkish troops and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac), but also the enduring friendship that has blossomed between the former adversaries.

As the dawn broke over Gallipoli on Thursday, hundreds had once again gathered for the annual dawn service to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who served.

About 500 Australians and New Zealanders crossed from the Canakkale city centre to the Gallipoli Peninsula at night. Some huddled in sleeping bags and blankets, braving the chill of the night, reflecting on the sacrifices made over a century ago.

'The Anzac spirit'

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Richard Marles, and New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, addressed the crowd on the meaning and importance of the day.

Memorialising the almost nine thousand Australian soldiers who lost their lives at Gallipoli, Marles said: "109 years ago today, at this time, here, the Anzac spirit was born."

Peters, for his part, celebrated that nations that were enemies 100 years ago are friends today.

"There has never been a greater need for diplomacy to de-escalate conflicts and reduce tensions," he said, adding that humanity should come together to preserve peace.

Eceabat District Governor Murat Cicek was present on behalf of Türkiye, and laid wreaths in the event area along with representatives from other countries. A moment of silence was observed.

Battle of Canakkale

The Battle of Canakkale, or Gallipoli, marked a pivotal moment in World War I.

On the dawn of April 25, 1915, volunteer Anzac soldiers arrived at Gallipoli as part of a larger Allied mission aiming to seize control of the peninsula, thereby opening a route for the capture of Istanbul, the capital of the Ottoman Empire.

They encountered strong opposition from the Ottoman Army under the leadership by Lieutenant Colonel Mustafa Kemal, Türkiye’s revered leader and founder who led the country’s war of independence and founded the Turkish Republic in 1923, going down in history as Ataturk, "father of the Turks".

For eight months, the Gallipoli campaign dragged on amidst intense fighting. By the end of 1915, the Allied troops had withdrawn, having endured substantial losses.

The campaign, though ultimately unsuccessful, left an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of the nations involved. In the face of formidable odds, Turkish and Anzac troops displayed remarkable bravery, with thousands making the ultimate sacrifice.

‘Lying in the soil of a friendly country’

Anzac Day is a day of remembrance and a time for reflection on the broader implications of war and conflict.

In Australia, the commemoration extends beyond Gallipoli to recognise all who have served in the military, both in times of war and peacekeeping efforts, past or present.

But in Gallipoli, where the day originated, the annual dawn service is a poignant reminder of the sacrifice and hardships endured by those who fought in the conflict.

Amidst the solemnity, a letter believed to be written by Ataturk for the families of foreign soldiers who lost their lives in Gallipoli was read by Infantry Lieutenant Colonel Fatih Kurtgoz, offering solace.

Also inscribed on a monument across the Australian War Memorial on Anzac Parade in Canberra, the letter reads: "Those heroes that shed their blood and lost their lives... you are now lying in the soil of a friendly country. Therefore, rest in peace.”

“There is no difference between the Johnnies and the Mehmets (name given to Turkish soldiers, “Mehmetcik”) to us where they lie side by side here in this country of ours... You, the mothers who sent their sons from faraway countries, wipe away your tears. Your sons are now lying in our bosom and are in peace. After having lost their lives on this land they have become our sons as well."

On this Anzac Day, as in every other, let us remember their courage, sacrifice, and their enduring legacy of friendship and peace. Lest we forget.