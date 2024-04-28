WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli minister threatens to undo govt if new Gaza ceasefire deal accepted
Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says if PM Benjamin Netanyahu accepts an Egyptian ceasefire proposal aimed at bringing peace to Gaza, his government 'will have no right of existence'.
Israeli minister threatens to undo govt if new Gaza ceasefire deal accepted
Bezalel Smotrich termed accepting the Egyptian ceasefire proposal as a “humiliating surrender.” / Photo: AP Archive
April 28, 2024

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to bring down the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he accepts an Egyptian proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

“If you decide to fly a white flag and cancel the order to conquer Rafah immediately to complete the mission of destroying Hamas and restore peace for the residents of southern Israel and all of the country’s citizens, and return our abducted brothers and sisters who are held hostage to their homes – then the government you head will have no right of existence,” Smotrich said in a message on X.

He termed accepting the Egyptian ceasefire proposal as a “humiliating surrender.”

RelatedSmotrich calls for expanding illegal Zionist settlements in West Bank

An Egyptian intelligence delegation held talks with Israeli officials on Friday to discuss a proposed ceasefire deal in Gaza.

The new proposal includes Israel’s willingness to discuss the “restoration of sustainable calm” in Gaza after an initial release of hostages on humanitarian grounds, two Israeli officials told Axios news website.

Hamas confirmed on Friday that it received a new ceasefire proposal and will respond to it soon.

The Palestinian group demands an end to Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza in return for any hostage deal with Tel Aviv.

RelatedSmotrich accuses US of sowing discord as 'Trojan horse' Gantz meets Harris

In the November 2022 elections, Smotrich and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined forces and ran together with another far-right party, gaining an impressive 14 seats in the Knesset (Israel’s parliament).

If Smotrich’s Religious Zionism Party leaves the ruling coalition, Netanyahu’s right-wing government will depend on Benny Gantz, the head of the centrist National Unity Party, to stay in power.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7 Hamas attack, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 34,400 Palestinians have since been killed and thousands injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

RelatedIsraeli minister says won't commit to bringing all captives home alive
SOURCE:AA
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us