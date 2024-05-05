Failing to draw lessons from the ongoing tragedy in Gaza risks opening the way for more conflict in the Palestinian enclave, Türkiye's foreign minister has warned.

"If we do not learn from this tragedy and do not pursue a two-state solution to the crisis, this will not be the last war on Gaza. Other wars and more tears will await us," Hakan Fidan said on Sunday in an interview with Saudi state-owned news broadcaster Al Arabiya.

"We need to urge Israel to accept the 1967 borders. All Palestinians, not just Hamas, agree to establishment of Palestinian state based on 1967 borders," Fidan told the Riyadh-based channel.

Related Türkiye urges unity at OIC to defend Palestine against Israeli invasion

Growing tensions among regional rivals

He warned that tensions between regional rivals Iran and Israel could boil over into larger war.

"While the situation appears calm for now, this potential always exists," Fidan cautioned.

Israel has waged a brutal military offensive on Gaza in retaliation for a cross-border attack led by Hamas, which killed about 1,200 people.

Nearly 34,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 78,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.