A criminal court in Thailand will deliver a verdict in a high-profile case of royal insult involving former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the first of several upcoming rulings tied to the powerful Shinawatra dynasty.

Thaksin, 76, is accused of lese-majeste — a charge that carries up to 15 years in prison — over comments made in a 2015 media interview during his long period of self-imposed exile.

He denies wrongdoing and has pledged loyalty to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is constitutionally defined as being in a position of "revered worship."

The case stems from a complaint by the royalist military that ousted both Thaksin and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra from office in coups in 2006 and 2014.

Thaksin’s is the highest-profile case among more than 280 recent prosecutions under the controversial lese-majeste law, which rights groups say is used to silence dissent and sideline political rivals. Royalists defend the law as necessary to protect the crown.

Both prosecutors and Thaksin can appeal Friday’s ruling. Asked last month about the case, Thaksin said: "I am not worried."