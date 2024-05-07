TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Kuwait sign six cooperation agreements
Both leaders discuss in detail steps to increase the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion, highlighting the importance of reviving the Joint Economic Commission Mechanism between Türkiye and Kuwait.
Türkiye, Kuwait sign six cooperation agreements
President Erdogan emphasised the importance of mutual investments and trade promotion, stating that it would be beneficial for both countries. / Photo: TRT World
May 7, 2024

Türkiye and Kuwait have signed six cooperation agreements in Ankara, in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

The signing ceremony took place after one-on-one and delegation-level meetings at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital. Sheikh Meshal arrived in Türkiye on an official visit earlier in the day. He was welcomed by the Turkish president with an official ceremony.

A focal point of the discussions was the enhancement of economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

Both leaders discussed in detail steps to increase the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion, highlighting the importance of reviving the Joint Economic Commission Mechanism between Türkiye and Kuwait.

RelatedTürkiye-Kuwait economic partnership expands

Mutual investments, trade

President Erdogan emphasised the importance of mutual investments and trade promotion, stating that it would be beneficial for both countries.

The talks also covered cooperation in diplomacy, health, culture, tourism, and education, with Erdogan reaffirming Türkiye's support for Kuwait's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.

The discussions also addressed the recent attacks by Israel on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

President Erdogan praised Kuwait's stance against Israeli aggression, noting that it strengthens the Palestinian cause. He reiterated Türkiye's efforts towards achieving a lasting ceasefire in the region and stressed the need for solidarity within the Islamic world.

President Erdogan underscored the importance of collaboration between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organization of Turkic States in fostering new opportunities.

RelatedWhy is Kuwait approaching Turkey for military cooperation?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us