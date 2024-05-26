Mustafa Hassouna, a photojournalist from Anadolu Agency, has received the "Special Jury Prize" at the World Press Photo (WPP) contest for his photograph, "Israeli Attacks on Gaza."

The award was presented on Friday to Hassouna by Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands during a ceremony in Amsterdam.

The contest highlighted pictures depicting the devastation and humanitarian disaster in Palestine's Gaza that has been under relentless Israeli attacks.

In 2018, Hassouna was a finalist for the Guardian's agency photographer of the year, and in 2014, the Guardian chose his work as one of the year's best photographs.

The award marks the second Anadolu Agency has received at the contest to date.

The WPP contest is organised by the Dutch Foundation for Photojournalism with the support of the Dutch royal family.

Photographs from Anadolu Agency have previously been submitted as evidence to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Turkish news agency has also compiled the photos in a book, titled "Evidence," to be used at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

ICC Trial in the Hague

Seven months into Israel’s war on Gaza, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued last week arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for their war crimes against Palestinians.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel has continued its relentless offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

At least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 80,200 others injured since last October.