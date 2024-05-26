Devastating fires in India have lead to heartbreaking losses as six newborns lost their lives in hospital blaze, while four children are among 27 casualties at an amusement park.

In the Indian capital, six newborn babies have died after a fire tore through a children's hospital, with people charging into the blaze to rescue the infants, police said Sunday.

"All the 12 newborn babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people," senior police officer Surendra Choudhary said in a statement, but adding that when they reached medical attention, six were dead. One of the 12 was dead before the fire began, Choudhary said, without giving further details.

In a city in the western state of Gujarat, four young children were among 27 people killed when a fire in India ripped through a crowded amusement park, police said.

Survivors reported having to kick down doors and leap out of windows to escape the inferno that swept through a centre packed full of young people enjoying games including bowling, Indian media reported on Sunday.

Lines of bodies draped in white cloths were laid out before being taken away from the centre in Rajkot city.

The four children reported dead were all aged under 12, said police, who warned that many of the corpses were so badly burned it was difficult to identify them.

More than 300 people were enjoying the summer holiday weekend in the two-storey structure at the TRP amusement and theme park when the blaze broke out on Saturday evening, Rajkot fire officer Ilesh Kher told reporters on the night of the fire.

"People got trapped as a temporary structure at the facility collapsed near the entrance, making it difficult for the people to come out," he said.

'Tried to escape'

"We have confirmed the death of 27 persons in the fire," senior police officer Radhika Bharai told reporters overnight, updating an earlier toll of 24.

"The bodies are charred beyond recognition and hence their identification is difficult."

Other officers warned the toll may rise further.

Survivors recalled their horror as they struggled to flee the fire.

"We were bowling when two staff members told us there was a fire on the ground floor and we should leave. The area was soon full of smoke," Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja told The Indian Express newspaper.

"We tried to escape from the rear door, but couldn't. I saw a beam of light coming from outside. I kicked down the tin sheet and five of us made our way out, jumping from the first floor."

Jadeja added that at least 70 people, including children, were on the first floor when the fire broke out.

Fires are common in India due to poor building practices, overcrowding and a lack of adherence to safety regulations.