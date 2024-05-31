TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Jose Mourinho in talks with Turkish football club Fenerbahce
The potential arrival of Mourinho, a coach with a glittering resume that includes stints at top clubs such as Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, is seen as a game-changing move that could revive Fenerbahce’s fortunes.
Jose Mourinho in talks with Turkish football club Fenerbahce
The prospect of Mourinho managing Fenerbahce has not only electrified the club's fanbase but also caught the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide. / Photo: Reuters
May 31, 2024

In a sensational move, Turkish Football Club Fenerbahce has begun official negotiations with renowned coach Jose Mourinho following a campaign promise by the club's previous president to bring the coach on board if elected again.

The Yellow Canaries are rumoured to be planning for the Portuguese coach to replace former Manager Ismail Kartal, with whom they parted ways on Friday.

Aziz Yildirim, who announced his candidacy for president, was the first to bid for Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

During a press conference, Yildirim stated, "We have spoken with Jose Mourinho. He is convinced, and if we agree on the terms, Mourinho will come.”

“If the current management also wants to work with Mourinho, they should sign him,” he said, adding: “If I am elected, he will continue with me; if the current management is re-elected, he will continue with them. If we lose, I pledge to pay half Mourinho's salary."

Yildirim's pledge seems to have materialised, setting the stage for an exciting new era for the club.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the football world. According to the global sports media, the 61-year-old is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with the Turkish club.

A game-changing move

Fenerbahce, one of Türkiye’s most storied football clubs, has struggled to reclaim its former glory, having not secured a championship title since the 2013-2014 season.

The potential arrival of Mourinho, a coach with a glittering resume that includes stints at top clubs such as Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, is seen as a game-changing move that could revive the club's fortunes.

Yildirim, who has a long history with Fenerbahce, having been its president for a long period before he was defeated by Ali Koc in 2018, is leveraging his deep connections and ambitious vision for the club to gain fans' and members' support.

His announcement sparked excitement and debate among Fenerbahce supporters, who are eager for the club’s return to the top of Turkish football.

The prospect of Mourinho managing Fenerbahce has not only electrified the club's fanbase but also caught the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide.

Known for his tactical acumen, charismatic personality and ability to win trophies, Mourinho's potential appointment would mark a significant shift in Fenerbahce's approach and ambitions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us