In a sensational move, Turkish Football Club Fenerbahce has begun official negotiations with renowned coach Jose Mourinho following a campaign promise by the club's previous president to bring the coach on board if elected again.

The Yellow Canaries are rumoured to be planning for the Portuguese coach to replace former Manager Ismail Kartal, with whom they parted ways on Friday.

Aziz Yildirim, who announced his candidacy for president, was the first to bid for Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

During a press conference, Yildirim stated, "We have spoken with Jose Mourinho. He is convinced, and if we agree on the terms, Mourinho will come.”

“If the current management also wants to work with Mourinho, they should sign him,” he said, adding: “If I am elected, he will continue with me; if the current management is re-elected, he will continue with them. If we lose, I pledge to pay half Mourinho's salary."

Yildirim's pledge seems to have materialised, setting the stage for an exciting new era for the club.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the football world. According to the global sports media, the 61-year-old is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with the Turkish club.

A game-changing move

Fenerbahce, one of Türkiye’s most storied football clubs, has struggled to reclaim its former glory, having not secured a championship title since the 2013-2014 season.

The potential arrival of Mourinho, a coach with a glittering resume that includes stints at top clubs such as Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, is seen as a game-changing move that could revive the club's fortunes.

Yildirim, who has a long history with Fenerbahce, having been its president for a long period before he was defeated by Ali Koc in 2018, is leveraging his deep connections and ambitious vision for the club to gain fans' and members' support.

His announcement sparked excitement and debate among Fenerbahce supporters, who are eager for the club’s return to the top of Turkish football.

The prospect of Mourinho managing Fenerbahce has not only electrified the club's fanbase but also caught the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide.

Known for his tactical acumen, charismatic personality and ability to win trophies, Mourinho's potential appointment would mark a significant shift in Fenerbahce's approach and ambitions.