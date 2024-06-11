World leaders have welcomed the UN Security Council's [UNSC] adoption of the US draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in besieged Gaza, which was approved in a 14 to 15 vote, but despite the overwhelming approval, Russia was the only member that abstained in the vote.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday that Moscow abstained because details of the three-phase plan haven't been disclosed and "we have a whole host of questions."

"Hamas is called upon to accept this so-called deal, but still, there is no clear clarity regarding official agreement from Israel," Nebenzia said.

The US says Israel has accepted the three-phase plan announced by US President Joe Biden, and Hamas welcomed it in a statement shortly after the council's vote but also sought guarantees from US and that mediators obtain public pledge from Israel for ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution urges both Israel and Hamas “to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition."

"Given the many statements from Israel on the extension of the war until Hamas is completely defeated ... what specifically has Israel agreed to?" Nebenzia said, doubting that Israel would end its carnage in the blockaded enclave.

Algeria's UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama, the Arab representative on the council, said that while the text isn't perfect, "it offers a glimmer of hope to the Palestinians, as the alternative is [the] continuing killing and suffering of the Palestinian people."

"We voted for this text to give diplomacy a chance to reach an agreement that will end the aggression against the Palestinian people that has lasted far too long," Bendjama added.

Israel's messages foster ambiguity

A senior Israeli diplomat did not directly mention the UNSC approved resolution, telling the council that Israel's position is unwavering: "We will continue until all of the hostages are returned and until Hamas' military and governing capabilities are dismantled."

"This also means that Israel will not engage in meaningless and endless negotiations, which can be exploited by Hamas as a means to stall for time," Minister Counsellor Reut Shapir Ben Naftaly said.

Naftaly's comments came as Israel's parliament moved ahead with a contentious law on conscripting ultra-Orthodox religious students into the military.

Hamas says it's ready to cooperate. However, like Russia, it doubts Israel's fidelity to any peace agreement.

A senior Hamas official told TRT World that there must be a public pledge from Israel for a ceasefire "so that we can enter into negotiations."

"And the US must be a guarantor of everything that is agreed upon," the official said.

The US-sponsored resolution that Biden announced contains three phases: the first is the distribution of humanitarian assistance in Gaza; the second is the end of Israel's carnage in exchange for the release of captives and the full withdrawal of Israel from the blockaded enclave; the third one is "a major multi-year reconstruction plan for Gaza and the return of the remains of any deceased hostages still in Gaza to their families."

Although Biden and American officials has described the deal as an Israeli initiative and thousands of Israelis have demonstrated to support it, Netanyahu has been skeptical, saying what has been presented publicly is not accurate and that Israel is still committed to destroying Hamas, which many experts including former Israeli officials say is impossible.

Netanyahu's far-right allies have threatened to collapse his regime if he implements the plan.

Whether Israel and Hamas agree to the three-phase ceasefire plan remains in question, but the resolution's strong support in the UN's most powerful body puts added pressure on both parties.