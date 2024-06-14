TÜRKİYE
Turkish defence giant Aselsan signs $79.2M international sales deal
Deal includes exports of radar, sonar systems, guidance kits for clients in Asia, Mideast.
Aselsan, headquartered in the Turkish capital Ankara, was founded in 1975. / Photo: AA
June 14, 2024

Turkish defence giant Aselsan has announced it has inked an international sales deal worth $79.2 million with clients in Asia and the Middle East.

The deal includes exports of defence systems, such as radar and sonar systems for anti-submarine warfare, as well as guidance kits, the firm said in a statement posted on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Friday.

The names of the clients were not given.

Aselsan, headquartered in the Turkish capital Ankara, was founded in 1975, and has grown to be the country’s largest defence firm, while ranking among the top 100 in its field worldwide.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
