BIZTECH
5 MIN READ
EU rebukes France for breaching bloc's budget rules
It sets the stage for a potential clash between Paris and Brussels.
EU rebukes France for breaching bloc's budget rules
Macron plunged France into political turmoil by calling the snap vote after his party's crushing defeat to the far right in EU elections earlier this month. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 19, 2024

The EU has reprimanded France for breaching the bloc's budget rules under President Emmanuel Macron, 10 days before snap elections marked by lavish spending promises.

The news will be a blow to Macron as it is the first time France returns to the EU's public spending sin bin since he came to power in 2017.

And it sets the stage for a potential clash between Paris and Brussels following elections on June 30 and July 7 — in which the far right and left, ahead in the polls, are pledging to spend billions more at a time when France will need to make cuts.

Alongside France, the European Commission said "the opening of a deficit-based excessive deficit procedure is warranted" for Belgium, Italy, Hungary, Malta, Poland and Slovakia.

The procedure kickstarts a process forcing a country to negotiate a plan with Brussels to get their debt or deficit levels back on track.

The seven countries had deficits — the shortfall between government revenue and spending — above three percent of gross domestic product, in violation of the bloc's fiscal rules.

Macron plunged France into political turmoil by calling the snap vote after his party's crushing defeat to the far right in EU elections earlier this month.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has warned that France could be thrown into a debt crisis if the spending programmes of either the far right or a new left-wing alliance were adopted.

But senior EU officials refused to be publicly drawn on what the impact of France's vote could be on its fiscal discipline.

A French finance ministry source said France's deficit would return from last year's 5.5 percent to below three percent by 2027 "provided a new government doesn't go in a different direction".

RelatedCan Macron survive snap elections?

'No return to austerity'

Brussels is reprimanding nations for the first time since the EU suspended the rules after the Covid pandemic and the energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine war, as states propped up businesses and households with public money.

The EU spent two years during the suspension overhauling the budget rules to make them more workable and give greater leeway for investment in critical areas like defence.

But two sacred goals remain: a state's debt must not go higher than 60 percent of national output, with a public deficit of no more than three percent.

"Our economic and fiscal policies are now entering a new cycle," said the EU's economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni.

"This does not mean 'back to normal', because we are not living in normal times; and definitely not 'back to austerity', because this would be a terrible mistake."

The commission will propose opening excessive deficit procedures for the seven countries in July to the EU's finance ministers.

It also noted that Romania had "not taken effective action to correct" its excessive deficit, despite opening a procedure i n 2020 based on 2019 data.

France aside, the EU countries with the highest deficit-to-GDP ratios last year are Italy (7.4 percent), Hungary (6.7 percent), Romania (6.6 percent) and Poland (5.1 percent).

Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said Italy had expected the move and would continue on its path to "sustainable public finances, which is welcomed by the markets and EU institutions."

RelatedFrench politics in turmoil as conservatives join forces with far-right

Stronger enforcement vow

Countries failing to remedy the situation can in theory be hit with fines of 0.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) a year, until action is taken to address the violation.

In practice, though, the commission has never gone as far as levying fines — fearing it could trigger unintended political consequences and hurt a state's economy.

EU officials have, however, stressed there would be stronger enforcement this time round.

The commission said states must send their multi-annual spending plans by September 20 for scrutiny and it will then publish its recommendations in November.

The new rules stipulate that countries with an excessive deficit must reduce it by 0.5 points each year, which would require a massive undertaking.

But the rules also now give greater flexibility for investment in critical areas like defence and the green and digital transition.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us