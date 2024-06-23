An art exhibition titled "Ink and Colour Fusion," featuring works by Turkish and Chinese artists, has been inaugurated in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

Organised by the Yunus Emre Institute in Beijing and the Turkish Embassy, the exhibition features works by Turkish artists Tulay Musa and Suna Kocal, alongside Chinese artists Xiao Haiming and Zou Yuliang, presenting a variety of techniques and styles.

Speaking at the opening, Türkiye’s Ambassador to China, Ismail Hakki Musa, highlighted the historical connection between Türkiye and China via the ancient Silk Road.

He emphasised that this connection fostered not only trade but also cultural exchanges that created a common ground between the peoples of both nations.

“As an embassy, we place great importance not only on political and economic relations but also on cultural interactions. What remains from history is nothing but culture,” Musa stated.

Marbling art, Turkish-Ottoman figures

Following the opening remarks, the works of the four artists were displayed to the audience, attracting significant interest from Chinese art enthusiasts.

Turkish artist Tulay Musa, known for her reverse glass painting technique, expressed her creative freedom in her work, producing pieces that range from landscapes and futuristic themes to references to Turkish-Ottoman figures.

Reflecting on her painting of a whirling dervish, Musa said, “In the rhythms of the Mevlevi dervishes’ turns, I tried to reflect the immaterial, the friendship, peace, and grandeur that we feel in our hearts. In a time when the world needs peace and goodness, referencing Rumi gave me pride.”

Another Turkish artist, Suna Kocal, presented examples of the marbling art known as ebru and conducted a hands-on marbling workshop for visitors.

Chinese artist Zou Yuliang contributed ink paintings, while Xiao Haiming showcased his calligraphy works, adding a rich diversity to the exhibition.

"Ink and Colour Fusion" offers art enthusiasts ample opportunity to engage with the works on display, bringing together the cultural motifs of the two countries.