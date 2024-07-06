TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Lost city of Togu Balik discovered in ancestral homeland of Turks
Turkish academics from Izmir Katip Celebi University conducting joint archaeological excavations with support of TIKA in Mongolia.
Lost city of Togu Balik discovered in ancestral homeland of Turks
The research is taking place in a 100-square-kilometre area encompassing the city ruins on the banks of the Tuul River. / Photo: AA
July 6, 2024

Excavation work in Tuul Valley, Mongolia, has conclusively proven that the area is the city of "Togu Balik," where the Nine Oghuzes lived and battled with the Gokturks.

Turkish academics from Izmir Katip Celebi University are conducting joint archaeological excavations with the support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Mongolia.

A 30-person team is participating in the excavation at the archaeological site believed to be Togu Balik, associated with the Nine Oghuzes (the tribes who founded the Uyghurs) mentioned in the inscriptions dating back to the era of ruler Bilge Qaghan and Kul Tigin, located in Tuul Valley, Mongolia.

The research is taking place in a 100-square-kilometre area encompassing the city ruins on the banks of the Tuul River.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us