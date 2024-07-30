WORLD
Sexually abused Palestinian detainee is in critical condition: report
Ten Israeli soldiers are accused of gang molestation of a detainee at the Sde Teiman Prison, infamous for severe abuse of Palestinian detainees.
Right-wing protesters broke into two military bases in southern and central Israel to protest the detention of the soldiers. / Photo: AA
July 30, 2024

A Palestinian detainee sexually abused by Israeli soldiers at the Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert is in critical condition at an Israeli hospital, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN has reported

The state-run broadcaster did not reveal the name of the detainee.

The broadcaster said that the detainee was transferred to Sde Teiman from Ofer military prison near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

"The detainee's transfer was considered exceptional in light of an order by the Supreme Court to reduce the number of detainees at Sde Teiman," KAN said.

RelatedSodomised to death: Stories of torture at Israel's Sde Teiman base emerge

Severe abuses of detainees

Ten Israeli soldiers are accused of gang molestation of a detainee at the notorious detention facility. Nine soldiers were detained on Monday for questioning as part of an investigation into the abuse.

Following the arrest, right-wing protesters, including politicians, broke into two military bases in southern and central Israel to protest the detention of the soldiers.

Several reports emerged of severe abuses of Palestinian detainees at Sde Teiman Prison since the start of Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza.

In recent months, the army has released dozens of Palestinian detainees from Gaza in deteriorating health conditions, with their bodies bearing torture scars.

RelatedIsraeli soldiers 'gang rape' Palestinian detainee in Sde Teiman Prison
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
