Lebanon to file complaint against Israel at UNSC over Beirut air strike
At least four people were killed and 80 others were wounded in the recent Israeli strike that struck Beirut’s southern suburb.
“The government plan is ready in case of a large-scale displacement in Lebanon," Ziad Makary stated. / Photo: Reuters
July 31, 2024

Lebanon said it will lodge a complaint against Israel at the United Nations Security Council following an air strike in Beirut’s southern suburb, which killed at least four people and injured 80 others.

"Lebanon does not want a war and our efforts are focused on diplomacy," Information Minister Ziad Makary told a press conference following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"The government plan is ready in case of a large-scale displacement in Lebanon," he added.

The Israeli army said that it targeted Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr whom Tel Aviv blamed for Saturday’s missile attack that killed 12 people in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in Israel-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Hezbollah confirmed that Shukr was inside the building hit by Israel, but said that his fate was still unknown.

Tensions and conflict

Tuesday's air strike was the second Israeli attack on the southern suburb of Beirut since Jan. 2, when Israel assassinated Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri.

Fears have grown about a full-blown conflict between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza which has killed more than 39,400 people since last October following an attack by Hamas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
