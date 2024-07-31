Israel's hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country is prepared for any scenario following the Israeli assassinations of Hamas political chief and negotiator Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and senior Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Lebanon.

In his recoded message full of belligerence, Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed that his genocidal war on besieged Gaza will not stop.

"From the beginning of the war, I made it clear that we are fighting against the Iranian axis of evil," Netanyahu said in a recorded message aired by local media.

"In my speech to (US) Congress, I emphasised the three main tools of the Iranian axis of evil: Hamas, the Houthis, and Hezbollah," he added.

Hinting at responsibility for the assassination of Hamas' main negotiator Haniyeh, in Iran, Netanyahu said, "In the past few days, we have dealt a crushing blow to each of them."

"Three weeks ago, we targeted Hamas Chief of Staff Mohammed Deif. Two weeks ago, we attacked the Houthis in one of the most far-reaching operations, and yesterday we targeted Hezbollah Chief of Staff (Fouad Shukr)," he said.

He alleged that Shukr was responsible for a rocket that fell on the Druz town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, killing 12 people.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for the attack and has called it a false-flag operation.

"Challenging days are ahead, and since the strike in Beirut, threats are being sounded from everywhere," said Netanyahu. "We are ready for every scenario and will stand united and determined against every threat," he said.

ICJ genocide case

Netanyahu noted facing pressure for months to end the war on Palestinians, without specifying the sources of pressure, but insisted, "I have not succumbed to those voices and will not."

He justified his recalcitrance by saying, "If we had surrendered, we would not have destroyed the terrorists and their infrastructure, we would not have controlled the Philadelphia Corridor, and we would not have created the conditions that bring us closer to the plan for the release of hostages."

Israel announced the assassination of Shukr, 63, in an air strike on Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed the death of the prominent Hezbollah military late on Wednesday.

Hours after the attack on Shukr, Tel Aviv assassinated Haniyeh in an air strike that targeted his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israel has killed 39,445 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 91,000 so far in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

Tel Aviv has also reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, while causing major shortage of basic necessities, including water, food, electricity and medicine, which also caused the spread of diseases.

Israel and its extremist leaders including Netanyahu are accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.